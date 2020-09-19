Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AROUND 30 EXPECTED. * WHERE...CATTARAUGUS AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... COMPLETE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&