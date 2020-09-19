No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, while the Western New York region's positive-test rate on Friday dropped below 1% for the first time in several days.
The WNY positive-test rate was 0.9%, down from 1.2% Thursday and 1.5% on Wednesday, according to statistics reported Saturday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
WNY was at or near the highest positive-test rate for all regions in New York for the past week, but on Friday three other regions were higher — Mid-Hudson (1.2%), New York City (1.1%) and Long Island (1%).
New York received results from 110,444 coronavirus tests on Friday — and less than 1,000 were positive, according to Cuomo's office.
Among those tests, 986 new cases were confirmed Friday. That’s a positive rate of 0.89%. Overall, New York has confirmed 449,038 coronavirus cases since March.
The state recorded two additional deaths, bringing the confirmed total in New York to 25,425.
Here’s additional information released by the state today:
Patient Hospitalization - 467 (-11)
Patients Newly Admitted - 61
Hospital Counties - 31
Number ICU - 144 (+3)
Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (-2)
Total Discharges - 76,101 (+65