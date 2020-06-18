OLEAN — The number of Cattaraugus County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 remained steady at 82 on Wednesday as testing continued to increase.

As of Wednesday, 8,294 county residents have been tested, more than 10 percent of the county’s population, Dr. Kevin Watkins told members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Human Services Committee.

Of that number, 8,031 tests were negative. There are currently 95 people in mandatory quarantine and eight active COVID-19 cases. Seventy residents have recovered and four have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The southeast corner of the county continues to lead in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 33. Next is the northeast corner with 23 cases, 14 in the southwest part and 12 in the northwest.

Watkins said that while the interest for COVID-19 testing is beginning to wane, a mobile unit is reaching out and offering tests for residents of senior housing and other public housing.

Next, he’s hoping to expand testing in more rural parts of the county using the mobile testing unit.

On Wednesday, Health Department nurses and Cattaraugus County EMTs in the mobile unit visited the Olean House after spending several hours at Seneca Court on Tuesday and Spring Court on Monday, both in Olean.

Salamanca-area housing sites were visited last week by the mobile testing unit.

On Friday, the mobile unit will be in Portville, at Portville Manor from 9 a.m. to noon and Portville Square Apartments from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Other mobile testing unit sites are:

June 24 — Ellicottville Terrace Apartments, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 25 — Emerald Hills Estates, Salamanca, 9 a.m. to noon.

June 25 — Emerald Hills Estates, Allegany, 1 to 4 p.m.

June 29 — Cattaraugus Manor, Cattaraugus, 9 to 11 a.m.

July 1 — Aspen Manor, 9 a.m. to noon.

July 1 — Aspen Tower, floors 1 and 2, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

July 2 — Aspen Tower, floors 3, 4, 5, and 6, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Any county residents who wish to be tested can call (716) 938-9119, or go to the county website at cattco.org and register online.

Watkins urged county residents to continue to shelter at home if they can and to wear a mask when they are outside and cannot maintain a social distance of 6 feet between others. He also recommended wearing a face mask when shopping and encouraged people to avoid crowds.