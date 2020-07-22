OLEAN — No new positive COVID-19 test results were reported Wednesday in Cattaraugus County, while Allegany County reported one new case.

The number of cases in Cattaraugus County remained at 115; the county health department said there were 68 county residents under mandatory quarantine on Wednesday, as well as 73 in precautionary quarantine, many of whom returned from one of the 31 states tagged as coronavirus hot spots.

Residents returning from those states by means other than air travel must report to the health department and quarantine for 14 days.

The department has administered 17,768 COVID-19 tests, 17,598 of which have come back negative.

Of the 115 county residents who have been confirmed with COVID-19, 104 have recovered, there are five active cases and four individuals have died.

Allegany County now has 76 total confirmed cases after remaining at 75 for a few days; of those cases, 72 people have recovered and there has been one death, which occurred months ago.

Currently in the county there are 23 people in quarantine/isolation, while to date 152 people have been in precautionary quarantine after returning from so-called hot spot states.

ACROSS NEW YORK, hospitalizations were again down to a new low since March 18, at 714 on Tuesday, although there were nine deaths reported, up from two on Tuesday.

New York state officials report 25,068 COVID-18 deaths to date.

There were 705 new coronavirus cases reported in the state, bringing the total to 408,886, and the number of newly admitted patients increased by 21 to 81.

The number of patients in intensive care units totaled 179 on Tuesday, up 16 from the day before, and the number of ICU patients with intubation was 96 (+5 from Monday).

Of the 67,659 tests conducted in New York Tuesday, 705, or 1.04%, were positive. In Western New York, the percentage of positive tests dropped from Monday's 1.60% to 0.90% on Tuesday, according to state data.