OLEAN — No new cases of coronavirus were reported in test results received Friday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.

The number of residents with positive COVID-19 tests stands at 117, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.

There are seven active cases, 105 individuals have recovered and there have been four deaths.

“We are getting an influx of calls from individuals who are coming in from restricted states where they have to quarantine,” Watkins said Friday. That has resulted in 105 residents in precautionary quarantine, in addition to 70 in mandatory quarantine.

Watkins said those returning from a state where there are high rates of transmission, hospitalization and deaths must quarantine for 14 days upon returning.

“There are still some people coming in under the radar,” Watkins said, adding neighbors often call the Health Department to check on returnees who fail to self-quarantine. “We make sure they know the reason for the self-quarantine and haven’t had many problems after that.”

Watkins and other Health Department officials are also reviewing local college and public school plans to resume in-person classroom instruction this fall. The plans must be submitted to New York state by July 31.

There are more than 130 students from out of state planning to attend St. Bonaventure University beginning next month, Watkins said. Students from one of the states with a high coronavirus transmission, hospitalization and mortality rates, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days before coming on campus.

Watkins did not say how the university is planning to quarantine students except to say they would be coming back early. Some may even quarantine off campus in a local hotel.

In-person instruction will depend whether students and teachers can be socially distanced and have facilities where anyone testing positive can be isolated.

Some Jamestown Community College students are from out-of-state as well and many face quarantine before coming to the community or on campus.

The Health Department has also been working with local school districts on their reopening plans which must also be filed for state review by July 31, Watkins said.

“They are really concerned about some of the mandatory requirements,” he said. “They may have to do remote learning as well. It looks like they have workable plans.”

Those plans include requirements that everyone wear facial masks and remain 6 feet apart, Watkins said. “Maintaining a social distance and wearing a mask might be a challenge” in some grades, he admitted.

“The educators are gearing up for this (opening),” Watkins said. “They know there will be different hygiene practices.”

Teachers, said Watkins, remain a concern, especially since children can be asymptomatic and still shed the coronavirus to others.

“Some teachers coming back have underlying health conditions and will need appropriate personal protective equipment,” Watkins said.

The return to school “will be a learning experience,” Watkins said. The plans being developed will be based on reopening safely are likely to be a hybrid of in-school and remote online learning.

NEW YORK UPDATE

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that a recently formed multi-agency task force to combat violations of coronavirus-related regulations at bars and restaurants conducted nearly 1,100 compliance checks, documenting violations at 84 establishments and issuing 37 violations Thursday night alone.

Businesses found in violation of social distancing regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of their liquor license.

Across the state, patient hospitalizations were down to 650, 56 less than Thursday and the new low since March 18. The total number of patients in intensive care units were down to 156, the lowest since March 16, with 93 ICU patients on intubation, the same number as Thursday.

There were nine reported deaths, bringing the state’s confirmed total to 25,090.

Of the 76,507 coronavirus tests conducted in New York state Thursday, 753, or 0.98%, were positive. In Western New York, 1.1% were positive, down from 1.5% on Wednesday.

