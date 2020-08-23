LITTLE VALLEY — Several new COVID-19 cases were reported across the region over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Cattaraugus County Department of Health reported one new case, bringing the total to date to 146. Of those, nine are active cases. No new cases were reported on Sunday.

The latest case is a female resident who resides in the southwest corner of the county who denies any significant travel history, officials reported. The resident had been in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person, and shortly afterward developed fever, cough, congestion, and headaches. She was tested on Thursday, with the positive test result coming in on Saturday.

The department has begun a thorough contact racing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she has visited.

To date, 25,125 tests have been administered, with 24,929 negative. As of Sunday, 139 precautionary quarantines and 48 mandatory quarantines were in effect.

ALSO ON Saturday, Allegany County officials reported one new case of COVID-19. No new cases were reported Sunday.

To date, 83 have resulted in recoveries, with one death reported in late March.

Officials reported that 1,216 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 55 still active. Another 682 precautionary travel quarantines have also been overseen.

ACROSS NEW YORK, of the 74,043 test results reported to New York Saturday, 572, or .77%, were positive. The highest was Western New York, at 1.8% of people testing positive for coronavirus.

A total of 472 hospitalizations were reported, with 110 in intensive care units — a decrease of six statewide. Five people died overnight across the state.

“New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March — that’s a real achievement,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face.”

IN PENNSYLVANIA on Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 619 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,048.

Locally, the case count in two counties increased. Potter County had two new cases, bringing the total to 24 with 21 confirmed and three probable cases. Elk County saw one new case over the weekend, for a total of 64. Elk County has 49 confirmed and 15 probable cases.

McKean County is holding steady at 35 cases and Cameron County with 8, according to the Department of Health.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22 is 157,396 with 4,889 positive cases. There were 20,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Aug. 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,578 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the state, an increase of two. There are no new deaths in the local area.

(The Bradford Era contributed to this report.)

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)