Nearly 1,400 from Cattaraugus County vaccinated at 5-day JCC clinic

OLEAN — The state mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jamestown Community College campus in Olean ended a five-day run Tuesday, having administered about 3,500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It means those people won’t need to return for a second booster shot like those receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

There were 785 doses of vaccine administered on Tuesday, the last day of the mass vaccination clinic.

Cattaraugus County residents received 265 doses, or 34% of the total Tuesday; Allegany County residents had 25 appointments, or 3%; and Chautauqua County residents had 195 residents vaccinated, or 25%. Residents from Erie County had 238 appointments, 30%.

Over the five days, 1,385 Cattaraugus County residents were vaccinated, 344 from Allegany County, 782 from Chautauqua County and 778 from Erie County.

Health officials from Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties had envisioned the state mass vaccination clinic would focus on residents of the three counties, which were below state and national vaccination rates.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, said he did not begrudge any Erie County residents who were able to get appointments here. The clinic was not restricted by zip codes, as were some Erie County sites. Also, some Cattaraugus County residents have secured appointments at Erie County sites.

“It really seems the mass vaccination clinic went very well,” Watkins said. “I am going to ask the state to provide more doses so we can vaccinate more of our residents.”

The county currently receives between 300 and 500 doses a week.

“Chautauqua County thought it went well, but Allegany County was hoping for better representation,” Watkins said. “They are going to be asking for more vaccine, too.”

The mass vaccination clinic at JCC boosted the county’s vaccination rate, which had been about 15%, closer to the nationwide average of 23%.

“We can do vaccination clinics on our own,” Watkins said. “I would rather we clear our wait list” which totals about 2,500, he added.

Watkins said he was glad the governor had authorized vaccinations for residents 60 and older. Previously, the cut-off age was 65. More essential workers were added to the vaccination list as well.

The governor also said that next week all groups would be able to receive the vaccine at any site with the exception of pharmacies, which are concentrating on people age 60 and older and teachers.

“I’m glad to hear that,” Watkins said. “Many people say they want to take a vacation to see loved ones after they are vaccinated. The new CDC guidance is a game changer.”

Another example of what the vaccine can do is two couples, all who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, could dine out without masks.

“I’m hoping with the new CDC guidance, it will encourage more people to get vaccinated,” Watkins said. “And we can vaccinate people more quickly.”

Meanwhile, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday.

There have now been 4,461 cases in the past 12 months, including 87 deaths.

The good news Tuesday was that both the positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline. The seven-day average rolling rate was 2% and there were six people in the hospital with COVID-19, down from double-digits just a few days ago.

The county health department was following 94 active cases, 492 in contact quarantine and 41 in travelers quarantine.

There were five new cases in the hard-hit southeastern part of the county, where the total number of cases is now 2,550 and there have been 56 people who died of COVID-19.

The southwest part of the county reported one new case for a total of 687 cases and 15 deaths, the northwest had four new cases for a total of 482 with 10 deaths and The northeast had two new cases for a total of 742 and six deaths.

Six new women were diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 2,400 and there were six men who tested positive for the coronavirus for a total of 2,061.

The county health department has administered 114,709 COVID-19 tests in the past year with 110,248 testing negative. Nursing home employees and some hospital staff are tested regularly.