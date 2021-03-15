OLEAN — More than 800 vaccines are set to be distributed this week as the area’s COVID-19 infections continued to rise slightly.

Jamestown Community College in Olean will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, with the Cattaraugus County Health Department offering the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The vaccine being administered is Moderna and requires a second administration of vaccine within 28 days of the initial dose. The clinic Wednesday will set aside 330 vaccines for those at least 60 years old or with comorbidities. The clinics Thursday and Friday — each for 250 vaccines — are open to anyone currently eligible for vaccines including specific frontline workers.

Individuals must meet New York State eligibility requirements to register for the vaccine.

All appointments must be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting:

https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.

The clinic will be held at the College Center on North Union Street, with parking available on North Clinton and North Union streets.

For Cattaraugus County residents requiring assistance with registering, call (716) 701-3777.

State officials report that as of Monday morning, 19% of Cattaraugus County residents — 14,572 people — had received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 8,280 have completed a vaccine series, or 10.8% of county residents.

Officials also report 17.3% of Allegany County residents — 8,031 — had received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 4,504 have a completed vaccine series, or 9.7% of county residents.

Statewide, 22.5% of the population — 4.49 million people — has received at least one vaccine dose, while 11.6% have received a completed vaccine series. Those percentages also count children, roughly a fifth of the state's population and none of whom have been authorized to receive COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday.

Counties across the state range from 15.9% of residents having received at least one dose in Bronx County to 52.3% in Hamilton County, a county of roughly 4,400 residents. Four other counties reported 30% or higher percentages on Monday.

Rates are lower in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. State health officials reported that 14.8% of McKean County residents had received at least one vaccine as of Friday. Of those, 6.4% had a completed vaccine series. In Potter County, 10.1% of residents had received at least one vaccine. Of those, 4.5% had a completed vaccine series.

LOCAL COVID-19 case totals increased again on Monday.

Cattaraugus County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, county health officials reported, bringing the total to date to 4,537. That follows a weekend in which the county reported 23 total new cases — due to a reporting error, the Times Herald had indicated there were 33 new cases over the weekend.

Officials reported Monday there were 96 active cases in the county, with 4,344 recoveries and 90 deaths.

The county also reported 532 quarantined contacts and 78 quarantined travelers.

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported by Allegany County health officials, including two on Monday and five over the weekend.

The new cases bring the total to date to 3,011. Of those, 2,934 have recovered, county officials said, while state officials report 82 deaths.

Officials reported 116 active quarantines or isolations, with 10,877 issued to date.