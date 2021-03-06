OLEAN — More than 30 people stood in line in Friday’s cold at noon, waiting for a state mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus to open.

The site was scheduled to vaccinate 430 people between noon and 5 p.m. with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

A site official said 327 doses of vaccine were administered Friday, 36 of which went into arms of people who were not from Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, which require a booster shot three or four weeks later, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-and-done.

Today, and for the next three days, volunteers plan to vaccinate another 3,070 people in the 1B priority group. Today through Tuesday, the mass vaccination site is scheduled to be open for people with appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 770 scheduled appointments for today, Sunday and Monday, and 760 set for Tuesday.

The appointments for Olean’s first state mass vaccination site were made through the state’s vaccination website. The site is eligible to all New Yorkers.

Of the 327 doses given on Friday, 172, or 52%, went to Cattaraugus County residents; 48, or 15%, to Allegany County residents; and 70, or 21%, to Chautauqua County residents.

Of those from outside the county, 30, or 9.2%, were from Erie County; three were from Niagara County, two each from Wyoming and Steuben counties; and one from Dutchess County.

It is unclear how many of the remaining appointments for the vaccine are for residents outside of Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties, which local health officials understood was the target.

The mass vaccination site was manned by volunteers from the health departments of Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties, Cattaraugus County Emergency Services and the host, JCC.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation was in charge of coordinating services at the mass vaccination site. Forester Robert Rogers was in charge of the site.

“The college has been a wonderful site for this mass vaccination site,” he said. “The county health departments have also been very supportive.”

Floor stickers showed social distancing marks and everyone was required to wear masks. Many people wore double masks to help ward off more contagious variant coronaviruses.

In the next room, those who were vaccinated were observed for 15 minutes to make sure there were no adverse effects.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, had expressed concern that the JCC vaccinations weren’t reserved for residents of the three neighboring Southern Tier counties — Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua — which lag behind many other counties in the number of people vaccinated.

Watkins said Friday he plans to ask the state Department of Health for additional vaccine for the county health department’s weekly clinics and would welcome additional state mass vaccination clinics.

Local health officials estimate that by the end of today, more than 10,000 county residents will have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination — including most nursing home residents and a majority of healthcare workers.

Watkins said the county could easily ramp up its weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics to 2,000 a week.

Paula Snyder, executive director of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus, and a registered nurse, said she was pleased with the first day of the mass vaccination clinic.

“We are delighted that JCC can be part of this service,” Snyder said. “This is what community colleges are all about.”

Snyder was one of a number of college employees to pitch in at the site. She spent an hour using a touchless thermometer scanning people at registration.

The county is currently getting about 300 doses a week of the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Those doses of vaccine — including may residents age 65 and older — go to people who are on the county health department’s COVID-19 vaccine wait list.

The county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center’s phone number is (716) 701-3777. Those eligible under the priority protocols can ask to be placed on the wait list. It is designed to be used especially for county residents without a computer or internet service, or who lack computer skills.

The New York State Department of Health also maintains a COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (833) 697-4829.

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Lakewood, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday to make COVID vaccination clinics a priority for rural residents in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties after the entire weekly allocation of 3,500 for a temporary mass vaccination site in Olean were spoken for within two hours of the state opening registration for the site.

He emphasized the unfair disparity in quantity and accessibility between the Olean site, and the Delevan-Grider Community Center site in Buffalo, which was dispensed to a limited number of residents of certain zip codes.

“While I’m grateful that the state opened this temporary mass vaccination site today, it isn’t close to enough,” Borello said. “The Department of Health allocated only 3,500 doses of vaccine to Olean for three counties. Allegany County alone has a vaccination waiting list of more than 3,000 residents 65 and older.”

He noted it took less than two hours after the registration link opened for all those 3,500 doses to be committed.