ALLEGANY — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visited a rapid COVID-19 testing station in Allegany Tuesday during a tour of Southern Tier counties where the coronavirus has been on the rise.

The lieutenant governor met earlier with members of “her team,” Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles, County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer and Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.

Did they ask the lieutenant governor for anything?

“More rapid tests,” replied Watkins. There have been too many days of positive tests “in the teens” in recent weeks, he said, with many of the rising number of cases are being traced to asymptomatic healthcare workers who can infect family members, co-workers or nursing home residents with the virus.

After watching Southern Tier COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths rise, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state Department of Health to help set up rapid testing sites which can produce test results in as little as 15 minutes as compared to the standard PCR test which can take two to five days for results.

On Monday, the first day the rapid testing site was open, 163 residents were tested, Watkins told the lieutenant governor. There were 11 positive tests. The quicker turnaround means someone testing positive can be isolated more quickly and contact tracing can start sooner to help contain the spread of the virus, Watkins said.

Earlier, Hochul visited Chautauqua County officials in Mayville and later in the afternoon she met with Allegany County officials in Belmont, where she received updates on those counties’ COVID-19 efforts and checked testing sites.

The state is dependent on county officials to enforce emergency coronavirus protocols and for contact tracing of those testing positive for COVID-19, Hochul said.

The lieutenant governor encouraged county residents to call for a reservation for the free rapid test. “You don’t have to get out of your vehicle,” she said. “You get a phone call with the results the same day. This can help contain the spread.”

Hochul said the county’s seven-day rolling average had “stabilized” at 1.1% on Monday. “That’s much better than it has been.”

Things can be looking good and then there can be a cluster in a nursing home, Hochul said. “Wear a mask and social distance,” she warned.

The lieutenant governor shepherded Western New York counties through the initial wave of coronavirus shutdowns in the spring and the later reopening of the economy.

Hochul said her sense of the spread of the virus in much of the Southern Tier was related to nursing homes with their very vulnerable population. Healthcare workers and their families are high on the list of positive test results.

A couple of ill-advised parties can spike the virus on a college campus, Hochul said. Colleges, including St. Bonaventure University, “are working very hard to control COVID-19.”

Hochul noted that St. Bonaventure had no major outbreaks. “Some campuses are not as fortunate,” she said. ”I commend the administration and students.”

The lieutenant governor said she would see that Southern Tier health officials received more of the rapid testing kits to help stem the community spread of the virus.

Watkins said recent spikes in positive tests have resulted in a total of 358 cases.

“We are always concerned when there is a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Watkins said. The concern is greater when it leads to increased hospitalizations and deaths, he added.

On Tuesday, there were six county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized at Olean General Hospital and two in Erie County hospitals, Watkins said. There have been 14 deaths of county residents from COVID-19 since March.