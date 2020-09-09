Western New York’s rate of positive tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday was one of the highest for regions in the state — but not the highest.

WNY’s 1.5% rate of positive tests, as reported by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Wednesday, was topped by the Long Island region’s 1.8% WNY’s positive-test rate was 1% Monday (Long Island’s was 1.5%) and 1.9% on Sunday, which on that day was the highest in the state.

Cuomo said that New York marked its 33rd straight day on Tuesday that the COVID-19 infection rate was below 1%.

In Cattaraugus County, no new cases were reported Wednesday.

Allegany County also reported no new cases Wednesday, holding steady at 95 total confirmed cases for the past few days.

Cuomo, in a press release, said New York’s low rate of infection is showing “with more testing than any other state. If you want to see something interesting, look at how many tests different states are taking. If you don’t do many tests, you won’t find many cases and the number of cases will drop.”

Cuomo called that a “false comfort,” adding, “When we say this is how many cases we have, that’s accurate because we’re testing more than anyone else.”

The governor also announced the state Department of Financial Services has taken action to extend emergency regulations requiring health insurers in the state to waive cost-sharing associated with emergency room visits, in-network telehealth visits, in-network outpatient provider office visits, in-network urgent care center visits and in-network laboratory tests when the purpose of the visit or test is to diagnose COVID-19.

The regulations also waive cost-sharing for in-network telehealth services for any healthcare service covered under a policy, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment until Nov. 9.

Statewide, new patient hospitalizations totaled 463 (up 18 from Monday), while the number of patients in intensive care was 121 (+7) and the number of patients with intubation was 59 (+7).

There were three new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed total to 25,370.

CUOMO ALSO said indoor dining in New York City will be allowed to resume beginning Sept. 30 — with a 25% occupancy limit.

All restaurants that choose to reopen will be subject to strict safety protocols, including temperature checks, contact information for tracing, face coverings when not seated and other safety protocols.

Bar service will not be permitted, the governor said, and restaurants will close at midnight. Guidelines will be reassessed based on the data by Nov. 1. If the infection rate does not increase, restaurants may be permitted to go to 50% capacity — the state will monitor any positivity increase on an ongoing basis and potentially reassess if necessary.

New York City will provide a team of 400 enforcement personnel to work with the State Police Task Force to ensure compliance. Restaurants must publicly post their 25 percent indoor dining capacity and the phone number and text number to report violations.