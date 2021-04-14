OLEAN — Plans to vaccinate St. Bonaventure University students were put on hold Tuesday after federal health officials “paused” the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause in the J&J vaccine out of “an abundance of caution” after six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot were reported.

The blood clots were found in the brains of six women, ages 18-48, with stroke symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination, said Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department has used the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine when it was made available at both vaccination clinics and for homebound individuals and people in the health department’s home care program.

“We knew there were a few cases of adverse effects with the Johnson & Johnson and with the other two vaccines as well,” Watkins said Tuesday. “We were unaware they were going to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson.”

Watkins said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices would meet soon to determine if there is a correlation between the vaccine and the blood clots.

“We are thinking that within the next week or two they will have a determination and will give (the vaccine) a green light,” Watkins said.

The pause does not affect the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Watkins said it offered the Moderna vaccine to St. Bonaventure officials when the pause was announced for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The timing of the second Moderna shot, however, would come during final exams. With the possibility of some mild side-effects, however, some students might find it harder to study or take a test. That’s why the one-shot Johnson & Johnson was being made available to SUNY and private university students.

When the pause is lifted, the university could schedule another COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Watkins said. Students are welcome to register for county COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Watkins and other health officials are concerned the Johnson & Johnson pause may lead to increased hesitancy by residents to get vaccinated.

“We have been using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Watkins said. “We didn’t get an allotment this week. We only got the Moderna vaccine.”

That was due to a manufacturing problem that resulted in millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine being thrown out due to contamination with components of the Astra Zeneca vaccine being made in the same New Jersey plant.

In that case, quality assurance discovered the problem before any of the doses were distributed.

Watkins said the six J&J cases are a very small amount when compared to the 6.8 million doses that have been administered.

“Let’s make sure there is not a correlation then make a determination,” he said.

The CDC’s advisory committee and the FDA will review the data.

“The hesitancy will potentially grow,” Watkins said. “It is an unfortunate incident. We were doing really well getting vaccine into the arms of individuals. Now we have to reassure them it is safe and effective. These incidents do occur with any medications you might take.”

Fewer than one case in 1 million is miniscule, he added. “It’s a small number, but it is still concerning.” The pause “shows we are concerned about any adverse impact.”

Last week, Watkins reported 12 cases of Cattaraugus County residents who had been vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19, including two who died. The cause of death has not been established in either case.

The people testing positive had received the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On Tuesday, Watkins said there were seven more cases of people in the county who had been vaccinated against COVID-19, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We’re still waiting to hear from the state Department of Health,” Watkins said. “They are studying it. We want to see if they are still considered infectious and can pass it on to others. We hope to hear back soon.”

Some of the cases could have involved false positives, Watkins said, since all the tests were not the PCR method, which he called the gold standard. Several had the PCR tests and the rest were antigen tests.

“We’re not the only ones,” Watkins said, noting that other counties have made the same reports to state health officials.

Watkins said 16,391 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 23,725 people, or 30.9% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccinations and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716)701-3777.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)