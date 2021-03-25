WELLSVILLE — Anyone eligible in Western New York for the COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to visit www.alleganyco.com to schedule an appointment for Friday, Saturday or Sunday in Wellsville, county health officials said.
More than 1,300 vaccine appointments were still available for clinics, Allegany County Department of Health officials said, out of more than 3,000 doses received from the state for a four-day distribution.
As of Thursday afternoon, hundreds of appointments for the next three days were available:
• 354 appointments left on Friday for the Moderna vaccine.
• 606 left on Saturday for the Pfizer vaccine.
• 327 left on Sunday for the Pfizer vaccine.
All of the vaccines available are two-part vaccines, with an appointment to be scheduled for the second dose at the first clinic. Anyone over the age of 50, with a comorbidity, or with a public-facing job may seek the vaccines.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone with work or comorbidity eligibility age 16 and over, while the Moderna vaccine is limited to those 18 and older.
The clinic, which began Thursday, is being held in the former Kmart building in the Riverwalk Plaza in Wellsville. Officials reported Wednesday that all waiting lists had been cleared due to the clinic’s appointments, and registration was opened up to residents of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben, Erie, and Niagara counties.
To register, visit: https://www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information/.
If someone eligible for the vaccine has no internet access, they may call (585) 268-9250. If assistance is needed, hospital officials said they can assist by calling (585) 596-4028.
As of Thursday morning — before the clinic held at the former Kmart building opened — 9,949 county residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, or 21.4% of all residents. Of those receiving shots to date, 5,089 have received a completed vaccine series, or 11% of the population.
Across the state, 27.5% of residents — 5.5 million people — have received at least one dose, while 14.6% have received a completed vaccine series. Just three of the state’s 62 counties have lower percentages of residents with at least one dose of vaccine.
Most of the vaccines being offered to the public nationwide are only available to those age 18 and over, but the Pfizer vaccine — being offered Saturday and Sunday in Wellsville — is available to those age 16 and over with comorbidities or public-facing jobs. Roughly a fifth of the county’s population is under the age thresholds.
FIVE NEW COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to date to 3,052. Of those, 2,970 have recovered, county officials reported. State officials reported 82 deaths of county residents, with 55 people dying inside the county’s borders.
County officials reported 108 active quarantines or isolations at 3 p.m., with 10,996 reported to date.