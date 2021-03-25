Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.