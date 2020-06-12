JAMESTOWN — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that Western New York “is on a very positive track” to reopen under Phase 3 next week, but that she would leave the announcement to the governor.

Asked about the region’s Phase 3 reopening on a tour of businesses along East Third Street in Jamestown Friday morning, the lieutenant governor said Gov. Andrew Cuomo would make that announcement.

“We are waiting for the global experts we brought in to review the metrics,” Hochul told reporters outside Forte Restaurant next to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Hochul toured several businesses that have reopened with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel.

Are there any red flags that would keep the region from reopening soon?

Hochul replied that the rate of transmission is low in the five-county Western New York region. Hospitalizations and new cases are down. Less than 1% of people being tested are positive.

The region also has plenty of contact tracers.

Later, Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, said, “It looks like the metrics are on pace to open for Phase 3. I’m more than sure they will give us the green light for Tuesday.”

Asked about the planned Salamanca graduation ceremony at the Seneca Allegany Events Center, Hochul noted the governor gave the go-ahead for outdoor activities like graduations on June 26 if they met the 150-person limit.

“We would highly recommend the outdoor” ceremony, Hochul said, mindful that the Seneca Events Center is on the sovereign Seneca Nation Allegany Territory. The state has no jurisdiction, she said. “We can only encourage them (school)” to abide by the governor’s executive order.

Informed that a Cattaraugus County resident who attended a rally in Olean June 2 had tested positive for COVID-19, Hochul noted the governor had urged everyone who attended the rallies after the death of George Floyd be tested whether they wore a mask or not.

“Get tested,” she said. “That’s your responsibility” she told those attending the marches.

Asked whether students will be permitted to return to the classrooms in September, Hochul said districts will be sending their plans for reopening to Albany in July.

“I’m not in a position to say it will be safe to return in September,” she said. “We’re planning for that likelihood, but only if we can do so safely.”

As far as sports teams resuming play, Hochul said the governor sees it as necessary to the economy, but that it is unlikely that crowds would be watching the games “any time soon.”

Hochul added: “We want to get it right” and reopen responsibly. “We had no choice” in the shutdown and stay home directives that came in March.

Regarding the state’s fiscal position after three months of the economy being pummeled by the pandemic, Hochul said the governor has raised the specter of a $16 billion budget deficit. When state lawmakers passed the budget, they were looking at a $6 billion shortfall.

The same revenue shortfalls are hitting local governments, Hochul said. “They have lost revenue just as the state has lost revenue,” she added.

“We are looking to the federal government to do what they do in a natural disaster,” she said. “I am truly hopeful the Senate will pick up the bill passed by the House.”

What advice does the lieutenant governor have to small businesses that are hoping to reopen in phases 3 and 4?

Go to the website ForwardNY.gov, Hochul said. Recommendations for businesses and an affirmation that a business has met the recommendations can be found there.

Hochul had visited a pizza shop, a coffee shop, a hairdressers and a restaurant selling take-out dinners.

“Every one of these business owners have anxiously awaited reopening,” Hochul said. “I thanked them for not giving up on Jamestown. There is a sense of optimism.”

She said, “I would encourage the public to walk the streets with your masks on and help these people. They’ve held on for a long time.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)