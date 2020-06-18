OLEAN — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visited several North Union Street businesses Thursday afternoon, welcoming owners back from a three-month shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hochul, who toured several shops with Mayor Bill Aiello, thanked the businesses “for not giving up on Olean,” and used the family credit card for some purchases.

“We’re back,” exclaimed Hochul, who has been shepherding the phased reopening of the Western New York region for Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I want to congratulate businesses and restaurants and shops who have put their heart and soul into this reopening,” Hochul said as she toured Christie’s Boutique.

Christie Brook said Thursday was the first day for reopening the retail boutique. Initially, hours are Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“She decided to come here after our North Union Street renovations,” Aiello said. “She turned a leap of faith into a success story.”

“We’re excited,” Brook said. “We’re happy to open, but it’s a little scary. We are keeping a social distance and wearing masks in the store.”

Cleaning and disinfecting is a top priority, she added.

Up the street, Hochul stopped for a photo with Craig DiCola, owner of Armond’s Fashions, who greeted Hochul and the mayor as they walked by his shop. He showed them the city’s most famous clothes mannequin and had his photo taken with Hochul and Aiello.

Across the street at the Beef ‘n’ Barrel, Hochul spoke with P.M. McAfee, who said the restaurant has opened with outside dining along the sidewalk, as well as inside the restaurant under Phase 3 reopening protocols.

“Thank you for not giving up on Olean,” the lieutenant governor told McAfee.

“The mayor helped by getting more tables on the street,” he replied.

The mayor noted to Hochul, “This is one of the staple businesses.”

Outside, the lieutenant governor spoke with Carla Monroe and Lois Williams as they ate lunch at one of the sidewalk tables.

Hochul welcomed Paper Factory owner Deb VanScooter back into business as she toured her store.

“It’s good to see businesses back and open and people on the streets,” Aiello said. Not too long ago there was little traffic on the streets and no parked cars. That is starting to change, he said.

“The biggest challenge as the region eyes Phase 4 is that everything is contingent on maintaining the level of positive news,” Hochul said. New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue on a downward trend.

Western New York’s extensive testing has found about 1% of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Hochul said more good new was the governor clearing colleges to start in the fall. Colleges must present plans to the state next month.

“It’s a very positive step forward,” Hochul added.

“It’s good to come out and see doors open again,” Aiello said. “We’re starting to see the streets filled up once again. It’s just nice to see people out. It’s been a long three months.”