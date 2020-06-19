On Thursday, U.S. Reps. Tom Reed and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise held a video press conference over ZOOM to demand an investigation into decisions in New York and other states that led to increased nursing home deaths due to COVID-19.

The House Republicans had penned an op-ed in the conservative Washington Times the day before calling for a probe by the House Select Committee on Coronavirus of New York’s decision to return elderly COVID-19 patients who had recovered to nursing homes.

Reed, who is considering running for governor in 2022, blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo numerous times for what he said was the deaths of “at least 6,200 of our grandparents” who were subject to the executive orders to nursing homes to take discharged COVID-19 patients who had recovered.

In Olean Thursday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed Reed’s charges, saying, “The governor has addressed this issue.”

Cuomo and other governors were afraid that if recovered COVID-19 patients did not return to nursing homes, hospitals would be overrun with coronavirus patients.

Cuomo, the lieutenant governor said, recognized nursing home residents were a vulnerable population. He stopped visitation to nursing homes to prevent coronavirus from being brought in by a family member or friend of a resident. Later, the state ordered nursing home staff testing.

Hochul said the transfer order was for recovered COVID-19 patients to return to the nursing home they were in before being hospitalized. “No nursing home should have been able to take patients without being able to care for them,” she added.

A senior advisor to Cuomo, Richard Azzopardi, was more blunt in his reply to Reed’s call for the nursing home probe.

In a statement to the Buffalo News, Azzopardi said Reed and Scalise, who he called “political hacks,” sent the same material on nursing home deaths to other states with Democratic governors.

Regarding the letter on nursing home deaths Reed sent to Cuomo, Azzopardi said, “These craven political hacks sent the same partisan document to several other states — all of which happen to have Democratic governors — apparently seeking some sort of election-year boost and to misdirect attention away from the Oversight Committee’s investigation into the federal pandemic response.”

New York state law states nursing homes “shall accept and retain only those residents for whom it can provide adequate care,” the Cuomo advisor said.

The governor’s March 25 order to nursing homes required them to accept recovering COVID-19 patients if they were medically stable.

Reed, in his ZOOM press conference with Scalise, said Cuomo’s directive was responsible for the deaths of at least 6,200 nursing home residents.

His direction meant that COVID-positive senior citizens were “forced back into nursing home settings and exposed residents to the virus,” Reed said.

The Corning Republican, who has been increasingly critical of Cuomo on state-related matters, is running for re-election to a sixth two-year term, which ends at the time when New York voters will be electing a governor at the end of Cuomo’s third term.

“This was a complete failure of leadership,” Reed said of Cuomo’s decision on nursing homes, which he reversed on May 10. Reed said he estimated twice as many seniors died in nursing homes than would have been the case if Cuomo had not issued the executive order.

Reed said he tried to bring the issue to the attention of the Cuomo administration, but was rebuffed.

“I heard concerns in real time and no one in Albany listened,” he said.

The congressman had regular conference calls with hospital and nursing home officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This was a complete failure of leadership,” Reed maintained. Cuomo has been more of a “show horse” than a leader in his daily coronavirus briefings, he said, adding the governor needs to be held accountable.

Reed said that, in retrospect, recovering COVID-19 patients should have been isolated in COVID-only facilities.

Reed said that he wants to make sure that thousands more seniors don’t die unnecessarily in a second wave of the coronavirus.

Reed said that more than 2,000 nursing home residents died after guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were issued that were contrary to the policy New York was following.

“They should have stayed at the hospital where they could be cared for,” Reed said. “Instead, they were sent to a tinder box.”