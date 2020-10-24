Healthy Families program reaching out during COVID-19

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Healthy Families Allegany-Cattaraugus (HFAC) continues to meet with families who reside in the county.

HFAC is a home visiting program offered to residents who are pregnant or have recently had a baby. The free, voluntary program focuses on child development and helping make sure children are meeting their developmental milestones. They try to be an overall support resource for those families.

Participants must enroll before their child reaches three months old, but can stay with the program until the child turns 5 or enters kindergarten.

COVID-19 restrictions have changed how HFAC did home visits prior to March 20. The agency has a different but safe procedure since returning in July. They’ve adapted to not only accommodate the mandates on social distancing, but have taken steps to be able to continue to provide quality services to families.

“We respect whatever each individual family wants,” said Aimee Siperek, CEO of the Parent Education Program. “If they don’t feel comfortable and they don’t want someone coming into their home, then we will figure out another way to provide services to them while respecting their wishes in regards to COVID and not entering their home.”

Siperek said although many other agencies are not able to provide services, due to the pandemic, HFAC has worked very hard to come up with COVID precautions and procedures because they feel families are too vulnerable and they want to go out and provide services to them. Families, especially in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, are struggling, she said, and they want to see them and help them regardless of COVID.

“COVID-19 has placed significant stressors on families and we want to expand the support and services we offer to reach them more than ever,” she said. “To do so, we have hired three new Family Support Workers (FSWs) and put COVID-19 precautions and policies in place to practice safe home visiting. We respect their levels of comfort regarding COVID-19 and will make contact by phone or virtually if preferred.”

Siperek said they know many children are not in daycare. Families are under more financial stress and different circumstances than ever before. She said HFAC can make referrals to community, service providers, social workers, mental health workers and obstetricians because they want to go and see these families in need.

Program Supervisor Jasmine Hall said just as with many programs across the state, enrollment is low due to the coronavirus. HFAC staff can see as many families as are referred to them. She said there is no cost to these families who receive their services.

“It’s kind of an all-inclusive program,” she continued. “The general gist is we are looking at child development. We’re looking at supporting families, guiding them and giving referrals. We are making sure their children are meeting their milestones and, if they’re not, we work on different activities to try to make sure that child is up to an age-appropriate level.

Hall said if their agency is not able to help the family, then they refer them to a doctor or somebody who is more knowledgeable for early intervention to make sure every child has a great first start.

IN ADDITION to child development and safety, Siperek said Healthy Families Support Workers can focus on healthy babies and children, nutrition, safe sleep, stress management and successful breastfeeding. They also offer assistance to meet basic needs including shampoo, diapers, formula, toothpaste, clothing and infant furniture.

If there are other children in the home, HFAC staff can look at what their needs are as well. Hall said although their target child is the baby, they are not going to exclude anybody else in the home whether it’s grandma and grandpa that might need a referral.

“We want to be a supportive service to the family and, hopefully, get this child started on the right path having their needs met because we know that prevention is the answer,” she said. “We know that the best start a child can get in life — the healthier they are, the more successful they are going to be.”

The Sherlock family of Little Valley has been receiving the services of HFAC for over two years now. Reba, Josh and their son, Jared, are very appreciative of the support they get from their Family Support Worker.

Reba said their worker has become like family and it’s always great when she’s around. She said their son has learned so much from his colors to numbers. They have watched him grow into a little man with the help of Healthy Families.

“I love so many things about this program,” she said. “They are so reliable, understanding, kind-hearted and just plain amazing. No matter the time, if I need my worker she is there. The COVID has made seeing her difficult at times, but she’s a phone call away. I thank them more than they hear it.”

HFAC has partnered with other agencies in the community and Family Support Workers will make referrals to those other agencies if needed. She said they will work with as many families as are referred to them because they want to see as many families as they can in both counties.

Eligible families are encouraged to contact their office to learn about the Healthy Families program. The office is located at 234 North Union St. in Olean. Anyone who qualifies for the program and would like to enroll should call (716) 372-5987. To find out more about the program, visit online at parenteducationprogram.org.