OLEAN — A 75th Cattaraugus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The man, a healthcare worker in an Olean facility, lives in the southwest part of the county, according to Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director.

He was tested on June 2 under a requirement that all adult care facilities employees be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. The facility was not identified.

The man reported no symptoms such as a fever, cough or body aches and had no known contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive, Watkins said. His test results on Tuesday indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that he has been in contact with, and the places that he has visited.

There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases health officials are following. Sixty-four have recovered and four have died. There are 76 in quarantine. Of the 6,550 tests administered, 6,293 have reported negative results.

Twenty-seven of the COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southeast part of the county, followed by 22 in the northeast, 14 in the southeast and 12 in the northwest.

Watkins advised residents to avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19.

“Otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” Watkins said. “If travel is necessary, please wear a face covering while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.”

Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider and avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the emergency room before calling.

Anyone interested in getting tested for COVID-19, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.