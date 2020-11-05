OLEAN — It was a busy October for Cattaraugus County Health Department personnel testing residents for COVID-19 and tracing contacts of those who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins told members of the Board of Health Wednesday that 207 positive cases were identified in October and 12 of the 18 COVID-19 deaths were recorded last month. “We really have been busy,” he said.
More than 44,600 COVID-19 tests have been administered to county residents, Watkins said. The 500 positive results reported as of Tuesday represent a 1.12% positive rate. The 3.6% death rate compares to 5% for New York state, he said. There are 11 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID.
Those who have tested positive range in age from 4 to 100, Watkins said. The most with positive tests were ages 20-29, with 85 cases. Next were ages 60-69, 71 cases; 50-59, 70 cases; 30-39, 66 cases; 70-79, 54 cases; 40-49, 47 cases; 10-19, 41 cases; 80-89, 38 cases; 90-99, 13 cases and 1-9, 15.
Watkins said 104 of the 500 positive cases involved healthcare workers. Also, 189 of the positive cases were asymptomatic and 198 were contacts of a positive COVID-19 person.
“Cattaraugus and Allegany counties continue to lead the way in Western New York,” Watkins said. The 7-day rolling average found 3.3% of those tested were positive. For Tuesday, the positive rate was 2.7%. By comparison, New York state has been 1.8% on a daily basis and 1.6% for the 7-day average, Watkins said.
“You need less than 2 percent to open the theaters,” Watkins reminded the Board of Health.
On Wednesday, the health department reported nine additional cases, bringing the total infections to 509 with 111 active cases, 380 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Watkins said he was really concerned not only about the increasing numbers of cases, but the mortality rate in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Watkins also expressed concern about a new test the state is making available free to counties as it did with Abbott Labs rapid test kit, of which Cattaraugus County has used all of its supply. About 20 positive cases were found out of 1,037 rapid tests at the drive-thru in Allegany, he said.
“I do have reservations” over the new antigen testing, Watkins said. It appears the test produces a high rate of false negative tests. A second test is needed to confirm a negative test.
In people without symptoms, the new test can lead to false positives.
“The test validity is at question,” Watkins said. “We would prefer the Abbott rapid test kits.”
He planned to speak with state health officials about his concerns.
Watkins also outlined plans to begin administering a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available next year. First would be healthcare workers, then ICU and emergency hospital workers and long-term care facilities. The vaccine is going to require a second shot, he said, which may make compliance less likely. It also means twice as much work for Health Department staff seeking to vaccinate more than 70,000 residents.
The health department will work with local healthcare providers and pharmacies to offer the vaccine.
Commenting on new state rules for travelers to a state with high COVID-19 rates, Watkins said people would have to quarantine and get a COVID-19 test. A second test could be required .
“That’s assuming you can get rapid tests — we don’t have any,” he said.
Watkins said health officials have seen three cases of influenza in the past month. Since the symptoms can mimic COVID-19, Watkins said it is important to get vaccinated for the flu to reduce the need for hospital beds that may be needed for COVID-19 victims. He said there is a shortage of a high-dose vaccine for senior citizens, and recommended seniors get the regular flu shot if the other is not available.