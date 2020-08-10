OLEAN — Another Olean Chamber event has been sidelined by COVID-19.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the 2020 Greater Olean Area Sports, Recreation and Fitness Expo, originally set for May but rescheduled to the end of September, has been canceled.

“The expo was moved to the September date as GOACC moved its Home Show to the May dates,” said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “So the expo was a pinball being bounced around — and finally COVID tilted this event too and it is canceled.

“The cancelation of the show was not due to low vendor attendance. In fact, we had the most new vendors and more related to outdoor sports confirmed then we have had in the past,” Yanetsko said, with the issue being a misinterpretation of the state’s COVID restrictions. “I was under the impression that events attendance was based on half of the maximum occupancy of the events center. GTO at 300 maximum – this would mean 150 at anyone time on the show floor. That guideline is for restaurant/food service.”

However, the state guidelines indicate that such an event would be limited to 50 people — hardly enough for vendors, let alone the public.

Dating back to 2010, the event was first hosted at the William O. Smith Recreation Center before moving between Daniel Carter Events Center in Allegany and Good Times of Olean Events several times. The May date — new for 2020 — was meant to utilize Forness Pond and the ball fields near GTO for vendors and demonstrations.

“As far as the balance of 2020 for events, our Corporate Challenge 5K Run and Walk will be virtually held October 1-8th. The rest of our schedule: Allegheny River Running Fest 9/12; StrOlean 9/18, StrOlean 10/3; and the Santa Claus Lane Parade, November 27th are questionable. We are awaiting word from Cattaraugus County Health Department,” reported Yanetsko, adding the Chamber’s Annual Dinner is scheduled for November 5 and would be under the host restaurant serving guidelines of half seating occupancy.

She cautioned that safety and wellbeing of attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff are the top priorities, and officials will cancel or scale back events that cannot be presented safely.

For more information, call 372-4433.