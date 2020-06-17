OLEAN — City officials hope to at least get the wading pool in Franchot Park open this summer to help residents cool off.

Alderman, during a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, learned that Youth and Recreation officials hope to get the 15-inch pool open — potentially by Independence Day, but possibly later in the month if preparations take too long.

Last week, Mayor Bill Aiello announced that the municipal pool at the William O. Smith Recreation Center and the wading pool at Franchot would be closed this year due to COVID-19 precautions. The following day, the state issued guidance that would allow pools to open, but after reviewing the details, officials still believe the swimming pool will remain closed for the time being.

Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, said he brought the topic up for discussion not because he believed the decision by the mayor and Kris Shewairy, head of the Youth and Recreation department, was incorrect, but because of the number of constituents who contacted him seeking more information on the closure.

While understanding many users are not pleased to see the pool closed, “the decision was made for two reasons — safety and responsibility,” Shewairy said. “We have to maintain social distancing in the pool, around the pool, and in the locker rooms.”

Shewairy noted that despite misinformation floating around social media, “this has nothing to do with the virus in the water.”

The added chlorine to pool water will kill virtually every pathogen on contact, and the Centers for Disease Control report that the disease is not waterborne.

However, since the virus is a respiratory illness and known to spread easily, social distancing needs to be enforced — virtually impossible in a swimming pool on a hot day without severely restricting usage.

With all the requirements, “virtually all municipalities in the state have opted to close their pools,” Shewairy said, adding Tonawanda is keeping one of three open, while Buffalon is eyeing reopening some of its splash pads.

The Olean YMCA building will have its pool open for members, he added, but only for organized activities and not free recreation.

However, the Franchot pool, with more than 5,000 square feet, should allow users to spread out and stay safe. The city met with a Department of Health inspector, took measurements at the pool and started formulating a reopening plan.

“We’re figuring 100 square feet per person,” Shewairy said, so around 50 people will be able to use the facility at any time. “Getting Franchot open, I think, is the best middle ground. It’s the right thing to do, it’s the safe thing to do, it’s the responsible thing to do.”

“That gets more use than the municipal pool does,” Aiello added.

Staffing will need to change at the facility, though.

The wading pool requires two lifeguards at any time, Shewairy said, but along with someone counting attendees at the gate, several other workers will have to be hired to ensure social distancing guidelines.

“Lifeguards can not be used to enforce social distancing or masks … they have too much on their plate,” Shewairy said, noting that rule comes from the state, not a local decision.

Aiello noted that the number of workers needed for all shifts at the wading pool should equal about the normal summer workload for both pools, so no new funds need to be allocated to staffing.

Shewairy said that, while the wading pool typically closes earlier in the season due to seasonal workers going off to college while the rec center pool remains open, he hopes to have staff this year that could keep it open until Labor Day.

In addition, he noted that the wading pool — on a first-come, first-serve basis — will only allow users to stay for an hour or 90 minutes, with multiple sessions a day broken up by a cleaning regimen after each group leaves.