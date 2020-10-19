BELMONT — Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Allegany County on Monday, while the nursing home at the center of a large outbreak issued a statement thanking the community and county for support.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the total confirmed case count rose from 228 on Sunday to 232, while the number of recovered cases climbed by three to 161. Officials reported 68 active cases and three deaths — two in the last week at Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Thirty cases were reported at the center on Wednesday, with 27 residents and three staff testing positive at that time.

“The leadership at Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center wish to express our deepest appreciation for all the caring support from our staff, the families of the community, as well as the local health care agencies we have been partnering with during these trying times,” company officials said in a press release Monday.

“While we currently have confirmed cases of residents and employees with COVID-19, we appreciate your confidence in our ability to prevent any continued spread within our facility.”

Officials noted that visitation restrictions have been in place since March, and have also since “canceled all group activities and communal dining within the building until the virus has been eradicated.”

“Despite the physical, mental and emotional exhaustion that our health care personnel have endured, it is the passion of saving a life, the commitment to a calling larger than humankind can imagine that keeps the employees of Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center working so hard to support our residents and each other. Please know that Resident and Employee safety is a top priority for Houghton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and we again, appreciate all of the community support that we have received as we weather this storm.”

The state Department of Health cited the facility in June for failing to comply with COVID-19 regulations by not social distancing residents while communal dining.

During a state observation June 11, eight residents were utilizing the dining room without wearing face masks and not maintaining at least six feet of distance. The problem was reported to have the “potential to cause more than minimal harm,”

A corrective plan approved at the end of July noted that all residents would be provided with face masks, the dining room tables would be measured and mapped out to ensure that social distancing was followed, staff would be educated on the need to follow the guidelines, and weekly and monthly audits of the guidelines would be implemented.

The Houghton facility has received other complaints and citations in recent years, as have other area nursing homes for COVID-19-related issues.

Between September 2016 and Aug. 31, 2020, 111 complaints were reported at the facility, with the number of complaints per 100 occupied beds at 135.8 — more than double the statewide average of 50.8. Two citations were issued, or just above average for the state per 100 occupied beds.

A $12,000 fine connected to a 2015 incident was levied after the facility was accused of not providing “the necessary care and services to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental and psychosocial well-being” in relation to pressure sores.

The Houghton facility was not alone in its citations from the COVID-19 inspections. Two other area nursing homes — The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean and the Cuba Memorial Hospital nursing home — saw citations following inspections earlier this year related to COVID-19 guidelines.

A new DOH infection control survey was conducted last week, Houghton Rehab officials said, with no deficient practices reported.

The Houghton site, previously part of the Absolut Care network, was sold along with three others in Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties in 2018 to Personal Healthcare LLC. The 100-bed facility in Houghton was sold for $6.36 million, according to the facility’s website.