Former Cattaraugus bank president authors cutlery history of county

CATTARAUGUS — Patrick J. Cullen, the founding collector at the American Museum of Cutlery on Main Street in Cattaraugus, has written a brief history of cutlery manufacturing in Cattaraugus County.

The county was at the center of the manufacture of cutting edge tools — knives, razors, scissors, axes and chisels — with around 200 companies within 75 miles of Little Valley.

The greatest reason for the large number of cutleries in the Little Valley and Cattaraugus areas is the New York & Lake Erie Railroad, which was able to deliver high-quality steel from Buffalo to communities along the line, said Cullen, the retired president of the Bank of Cattaraugus. The railroad was completed in 1851.

The first cutlers in the county were blacksmiths, who turned to making side knives for Civil War soldiers from the 154th and 64th regiments and the New York 9th Cavalry, Cullen said.

A Napoli native, John Brown Francis Champlin, who sold edged tools from the back of a buckboard, is another reason for the large number of manufacturers.

In 1890, Champlin hired cutlers from Pennsylvania, New England, England and Germany and put them to work at his new Cattaraugus Cutlery Co. factory in Little Valley. He became a cutlery marketing genius. Cullen points out Cattaraugus Cutlery Co. was the only cutlery at the 1901 Pan American Exposition in Buffalo. Some of the cutlery from that event is displayed in the museum.

The building Champlin first manufactured knives in on Windmill Road in Napoli has been donated to the American Museum of Cutlery, Cullen said.

Cullen and a group of volunteers established the American Museum of Cutlery in 2005. “I was never an expert on local cutlery history,” Cullen said in an interview Tuesday. People would send him articles and other information and he’d throw it in a folder. Earlier this year, he took the content of those three folders and started researching and writing. The result is: “An Introduction to Cattaraugus County Cutlery Manufacturer” By Patrick J. Cullen.

“It was pretty amazing the more I got into it,” Cullen said.

From more than 100 cutleries in the county, there are now three, Cutco in Olean, which also owns KA-BAR, and Ontario Knife Co. in Franklinville.

The Village of Cattaraugus, where the American Museum of Cutlery is located, had three cutleries: The Ten Eyck Edge Tool Co., The United States Edge Tool Co., and Rich Adz and Hoe Co.

A few miles down the road, Little Valley had more than 30 cutleries including J.F.B. Champlin and Son Cutlery Co., Cattaraugus Cutlery Co., Case Brothers Cutlery Co., W.R. Case & Son Cutlery Co., (still making knives in Bradford, Pa., while owned by Zippo Manufacturing), Little Valley Knife Association, Kinfolk Inc., Jean Case Cutlery Co., Rich Cutlery Co., George W. Korn Razor Mfg. Co., W.W. Wilson Cutlery Co., John Engstrom Jr. Razors, John and Adolph Stoll Knife Co., Hugh Champlin Paring Knives, Standard Knife Co.,. Standard Razor, Union Razor, Max Krug Razors, Little Valley Shear and Razor Co., American Shear and Razor Co., J.D. Horning Razor , George Watkins, Seneca Valley, London Cutlery Co., Little Valley Paper Box Co., Imperial Razor Co., Brown Manufacturing, Brown Razor Co., Bison Mfg. Co., Seneca Knife Co., Money Bak Razor Co., and Legal Razor Co.

Besides Cutco (formerly Alcas Cutlery) and KA-BAR in Olean, Union Cutlery/Union Razor Co., Brown Manufacturing Co. and American Hone Co., are other well-known former Olean cutleries. More than 1 million of the KA-BAR military knives were produced in World War II.

Salamanca, Gowanda and Ellicottville were also well-known for having several cutleries within their boundaries.

Cullen said the American Museum of Cutlery is the only one in the Western Hemisphere. It is included in the International Consortium of Cutlery Museums.

The New York & Lake Erie Railroad was a major route for the expansion of the country after the Civil War. All those people came through Cattaraugus County. Many purchased knives made locally and salesmen helped sell knives well past the county line.

Cullen said that while the museum is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is still open by appointment with masks required. Phone (716) 257-9813 or (716) 560-6354 if interested in a visit.

Cullen continues to seek information on Cattaraugus County cutleries. He’s looking for material on who started these businesses, what they made, who their master cutlers were and when they were in production. Newspaper articles, original photos and family photos associated with these cutleries are also welcome.

The museum is also looking for donations, oral histories and volunteers, Cullen said.

The museum’s mailing address is American Museum of Cutlery, 9 Main St., Cattaraugus, NY 14719, or email: amcut.org@gmail.com. For more information on the museum go online to www.amcut.org.