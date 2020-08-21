OLEAN — Five new cases of COVID-19 — including a man who reports traveling to the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally — were reported Friday in Cattaraugus County, a new one-day high.
County health officials were also notified by the state Department of Health on Friday that a fifth COVID-19 death has been assigned to Cattaraugus County. No additional information was available on the reported death at press time.
The residents testing positive for the coronavirus include three members of a family, a healthcare worker, and the person who traveled to the huge annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, according to the county’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
The five new COVID-19 cases bring the health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload to eight; 133 residents have recovered.
The 141st COVID-19 positive resident was a female healthcare worker who denied any significant travel history to coronavirus hotspots. She reported no symptoms such as fever, cough or body aches and denies being in contact with a known positive COVID-19 person, Watkins said. She was tested for COVID-19 on Monday as a requirement before any preoperative procedure and her test results on Thursday indicated that she was positive for the virus. The woman is tested weekly as a requirement of her nursing home position. It’s unclear how many people she may have been in contact with, but contact tracers are working on the case, Watkins added.
The 142nd, 143rd and 144th confirmed cases are a mother, father and son, who all reside on the southwest corner of the county. They deny any significant travel history. The family developed coughs, chills, body aches, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell, Watkins said. They were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and their test results on Friday indicated that they were positive for the virus.
The 145th confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the northeast corner of the county who traveled to Sturgis, site of an annual motorcycle rally that this year drew more than 450,000 people. Watkins said the man reports being asymptomatic but is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person. He was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, and his test results Friday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
Earlier this week, another individual who went to Sturgis reported testing positive for COVID-19.
Watkins said both individuals who visited South Dakota voluntarily called the Health Department and quarantined themselves as required under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order for visitors to states with high infection rates. Watkins encouraged others to do the same. By voluntarily quarantining themselves they limit the community spread of the virus, he added.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.
Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider, he said.
Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.