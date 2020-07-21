Fall Fest canceled, Ellicottville community staying strong amid COVID changes

ELLICOTTVILLE — The restrictions and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic have been tough on the tourist-driven Ellicottville economy, but the community has continued to adapt and persevere this summer.

However, on Monday, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors made the difficult decision to cancel the village’s biggest event, Fall Festival, out of an abundance of caution, announced Brian McFadden, executive director of the chamber.

“Each year since 1975, we have all looked forward to Ellicottville’s Fall Festival,” he said. “The event has always been a time to catch up with old friends, enjoy the fall foliage and start filling in your Christmas shopping list with our amazing vendors.”

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the restrictions, McFadden said the board felt it would be irresponsible for them to set out to move forward with this international event, knowing full well by the time the event came around there was a very distinct possibility that travel bans and restrictions on gathering size would still be in place.

“We truly appreciate your understanding during this time and would like to thank our residents, visitors and vendors for their support, and we are looking forward to Fall Festival 2021,” he said.

Last week, in a conversation with the Salamanca Press, McFadden said business had been quiet during the spring but began picking up more at the beginning of July.

“It’s been busy in the community, and our business owners are doing a great job at following the guidelines,” he said. “I think it’s helping us attract people because they feel safe here.”

One program the chamber has with Ellicottville’s merchants is what McFadden calls the “Ellicottville Pledge,” which businesses sign up to take by agreeing to the guidelines from the state and CDC. After signing up, the business receives a poster to put in their window letting customers know they’re following the safety measures.

“I think those things keep everybody on the right track, including the customers,” he added. “If the customers see that, they think, ‘I had better pay attention down here because they are.’”

A majority of Ellicottville’s recent visitors have been coming from Western New York, due in part to travel restrictions from Canada and Ohio who provide a lot of the village’s out-of-state visitors. But many of those coming from New York state have also been new to the area.

“We track our website very closely through Google analytics and we’ve had the most ever hits on how to get here,” McFadden explained. “So that means a lot of new people looking at a way to come down and visit and get out to the country.”

A major factor in keeping the village somewhat busy has been the outdoor activities available, including hiking and biking, McFadden said, as well as Holiday Valley having their golf course, pools and Sky High Adventure Park open.

Unfortunately, many bigger events that require close social contact have had to be postponed or canceled. In addition to some of the chamber’s regular weekend events, McFadden said nearly dozens of weddings and conferences had to be put off this summer. “It takes a big hit,” he added.

Surprisingly, the real estate market has been on the upswing in Ellicottville, McFadden said. In the past three months, he said a number of families have moved to town permanently, which is a nice bright spot for the community to see.

With the unexpected reduction in commerce across the country, McFadden said all the businesses in Ellicottville had to prepare for economic hardships in their own way to help see the summer through. But the time when it picks up again may be uncertain following the Fall Fest cancelation.

“We’re an event-driven community, and that not only brings a lot of revenue into the community but the entire county,” he said.

Going forward, McFadden said they ask everybody to stay safe, following the guidelines, wear their masks and wash their hands.

“This is a great community when you come into it, and we’ve seen traffic building day after day right now, weekdays especially, and for the very reason that they know we are a community who really pays attention,” he added.

