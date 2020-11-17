BUFFALO — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he would not be surprised if communities in his county that are currently operating under the state’s “yellow zone” COVID-19 standards were moved into the more restrictive orange or maybe even red zone stages this week.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Poloncarz said he is expecting the governor to make an announcement about Erie County’s Covid situation as early as Wednesday. In addition to changing designations for communities already covered under yellow zones, Poloncarz said he does expect the governor to add new communities to the yellow zone list.

In general, where COVID-19 infections are concerned, Poloncarz said Erie County currently finds itself in a “very bad situation.”

Poloncarz said several yellow zone communities in Erie County are continuing to see unsettling infection and hospitalization rates. He specifically referenced the Town of Elma where he said the infection rate was 11.8% last week, the highest in the county.

Poloncarz said the next three highest infection rates were found in the towns of North Collins, Boston and Evans which had infection rates of 11.6%, 11.5% and 10.9%, respectively.

Poloncarz noted that infections and hospitalizations can be followed by deaths when COVID-19 is involved. He again urged all Erie County residents to adhere to recommended public health practices, including mask wearing and social distancing, suggesting now is the time to “put politics aside” and put public health first.

“People are catching it across Erie county and, unfortunately, people are dying from it across Erie county,” Poloncarz said.

Overall, the positive testing rate in Western New York on Monday was 6.5%, by far the highest in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s micro-cluster strategy was 4.89%, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.82%. Within the focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported Monday, yielding 1,355 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported, yielding 3,733 positives.

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb,” the governor said in a statement. “Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID.”

Cuomo said the micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help New York “through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play — wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously.”

Patient hospitalizations Monday totaled 2,124, up 156 from the day before, and there were 408 (+17) patients in ICUs, with 176 (+18) intubated.

There were 29 new deaths Monday, pushing the state’s COVID-19 total to 26,189.