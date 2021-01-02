LITTLE VALLEY — As of Tuesday, it had been 286 days since the Cattaraugus County Emergency Operations Center opened in at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, located in the basement of the Cattaraugus County Center on Court Street, has been operating six days a week since it opened. Staff from different departments throughout the county answer phones throughout the day as residents call for information and assistance related to the coronavirus.

One of the EOC’s chief responsibilities from the very start has been to obtain personal protective equipment for the more than 1,000 hospital and nursing home staff, first responders and EMTs, and home care nurses and aides.

Olean General Hospital and the nursing homes and assisted living facilities are each required to have a 90-day supply of PPE, said Chris Baker, director of Emergency Services and Cattaraugus County Fire coordinator.

“It took us six months to reach that goal,” he said. Now, with COVID-19 cases spiking, the facilities are burning through PPE at a high rate. Other county departments also need PPE.

In the beginning of the pandemic, the EOC put out a call for the public to make and donate cloth face masks. The public responded. So did inmates at the county jail, sewing thousands of masks with sewing machines and assembling plastic face shields.

The goal was to make sure there were enough of the N95 masks for first responders and front line hospital and nursing home staff.

“We’re doing OK,” Baker said. “We’ve tried to prepare for the next wave. We needed a secure facility to store the equipment.”

County lawmakers used CARES Act funding to purchase about 90 devices from 3M called a PAPR system that fit over the head of a first responder, nurse or doctor and filters the outside air through a HEPA filter.

They are now in use by the Olean and Allegany Fire Departments ambulance crews and will soon be in use by the hospital, nursing homes and other facilities and other fire department ambulances. Trans-Am already uses the devices.

It provides a hood and face shield with filtered air which allows patients to see more of the face of the first responder, nurse or doctor, Baker said. Most using the device will still wear a face mask, but the outside air won’t fog glasses, he added.

“We believe it will be a huge benefit as we won’t have to burn through PPE as quickly,” Baker said.

He noted the call volumes for EMTs have increased significantly in the past month. That follows a sharp increase in December, where cases have more than doubled to over 2,500. Fifty residents had died of COVID-19 at years’ end.

“We’ve also been working closely with the hospital, working things out with them,” Baker said. “We have a good partnership with the hospital.”

The EOPC call center averages between 125 and 200 calls a day. People call to register for a COVID-19 test, about travel restrictions, for Meals on Wheels or to report violations of COVID-19 directives.

“Some people call and thank us or just to call and chat,” Baker said. “We do whatever we can.”

All calls are logged for follow-up when necessary.

Lately, as the number of COVID-19 cases increased, the EOC is doing more data entry and some contact tracing for the Health Department where staff is scrambling to do contact tracing of people testing positive.

“We’re open six days a week, 10 hours a day and sometimes longer,” Baker explained.

On top of everything else, the EOC is also planning for points of distribution for the coronavirus vaccine that is now available in limited supplies. Five PODs are being planned throughout the county to administer the vaccine to the general public.

Emergency medical services personnel are in the 1A group on the priority list along with high-risk hospital and nursing home staff and nursing home residents.

“We don’t know when the vaccine is coming, so we are trying to plan for it now so when it gets here we will be ready,” Baker said.

Almost 150,000 vaccinations will be needed in the county to administer two doses to all residents.

The PODs are expected to be drive-through sites similar to the way the Health Department administers COVID-19 tests. The vaccine will be administered on a reservations basis. A second reservation will be needed three or four weeks later depending on which vaccine a person gets.

“Until we get most people vaccinated, we are still going to have to wear face masks, wash our hands and use social distancing,” Baker said.

“This is an all hands on deck in the county situation,” Baker said of the EOC and its partners. “We can’t stop. We have to keep at it. It is a tribute to everyone in the county to make it happen. It is a common goal going forward.”

That’s on top of snowstorms, floods and other natural disasters the Emergency Services Office is charged with responding to every day.

“We’re going to continue doing this until we don’t have to do it anymore,” Baker said grimly.

