OLEAN — Nearly twice as many voters participated in the first weekend of early voting in Cattaraugus County as during all nine days of early voting last year.

Cattaraugus County election commissioners Cortney Spittler and Kevin Burleson said there were 711 voters at early voting sites in Olean and Little Valley on Saturday and 555 on Sunday.

That compares to 650 during all nine days in 2019.

Some voters waited in line for up to an hour and 15 minutes Saturday outside the Cutco Theater at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College, Spittler said.

“No one has been upset over waiting in line,” she said. “My mother was one of the people in line. She said people were out there chit-chatting. It’s not about who is supporting who, it’s about voting.

“There wasn’t one minute when there wasn’t a voter in line,” she added. Most waits in line were between 20 and 30 minutes.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the county’s two early voting sites had recorded 706 voters.

Expect to wear a mask and observe COVID-19 protocols, said Burleson, the Democratic election commissioner. No voters have refused to wear masks or facial coverings during early voting. If someone does not have a cloth mask, one will be provided.

In Allegany County, 124 votes were recorded at its early voting site in Belmont on Saturday and 323 on Sunday. Voters waited at most for about 10 minutes in line.

“People were not complaining,” Deputy Commissioner Marcy Crawford said. “After they checked in, they were done voting in less than a minute.”

Monday’s voters were expected to push Allegany County’s three-day total to more than 1,000.

Spittler said it seems like the best time to vote is early in the day. Some people are waiting when the doors open.

Both Cattaraugus County election inspectors are expecting record voting, with perhaps 4,000 to 5,000 early voters and a similar number of absentee ballots, which can either be mailed or dropped off at early-voting sites or at poll sites on Election Day.

The absentee ballots will be tabulated prior to Thanksgiving, Spittler said. Counties are required to certify their count by Nov. 28. The state is required to report vote totals for president by Dec. 6.

Cattaraugus County early voting continues today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Olean JCC campus and at the county Board of Elections in the former Little Valley school on Rock City Street in Little Valley.

The remainder of the early voting in Cattaraugus County:

• Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m.

• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Allegany County early voting resumes today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Board of Elections in Belmont.

The rest of the early voting schedule in Allegany County:

• Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.