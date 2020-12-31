OLEAN — December has been a bad month for COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County — 18 deaths and more than double the number of cases.

“It really has been a bad month,” Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Wednesday as the 10th month of the pandemic draws to a close.

The ray of hope — COVID-19 vaccines — has begun to be administered in Cattaraugus County to high-risk hospital workers, nursing home and assisted living residents and staff, emergency medical technicians, funeral directors and some funeral home employees, Watkins said.

“It’s really been a tough month for Cattaraugus County and we are seeing an increased number of hospitalizations for residents,” Watkins said. “As of Wednesday, there are 42 residents hospitalized. It’s concerning.”

As of Dec. 1, the county had recorded 29 COVID-19 deaths of county residents since April. There had been 1,177 cases, including 39 new ones that day. The hospital census was 21 and the seven-day average positivity rate was 6.4%.

Compare that to 2,480 cases as of Wednesday and a total of 47 deaths. There were also 497 active cases, 46 hospitalized and a seven-day positivity rate of 9.6%.

The first COVID-19 death in Cattaraugus County was recorded April 23. There were two deaths in April, two in May, five in September, 12 in October and 11 in November. As of Wednesday, there were 18 deaths in December.

More than 73,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county over the past 10 months. Nursing home and assisted living staff are tested weekly.

Watkins said health department staff check with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 two or three times a day. Sometimes they must make the call for an ambulance to take the person to the hospital.

“Things can take a turn for the worse real quick,” he said. “It keeps us up at night. Even the younger ones are needing more care in the hospital.”

The health department staff, he said, has been stretched thin in keeping up with the demands of this pandemic. Other departments have stepped in to assist in contact tracing and daily checks.

How is the vaccination program going in the county?

Watkins said as of Monday, just over 200 people in the 1A group had been vaccinated. That includes nursing homes and assisted living facilities, high-risk hospital staff and volunteers.

Watkins wishes it was going faster. However, he said, there is only so much vaccine being distributed to New York and Cattaraugus is a rural county. Most nursing home residents and contact staff are being vaccinated under contract with CVS, although the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias will be vaccinated by Walgreens next month.

Those being vaccinated first are following a priority list established by the state Health Department following CDC guidelines.

“It’s a very low number that have been vaccinated, but they are trying to make sure they get everyone who falls under the priority group,” Watkins said. “It’s a matter of scheduling. It’s somewhat cumbersome. Hospitals are doing the first wave of administration of vaccine. It’s a new role for them. The county Health Department will help starting next week.”

Watkins said it was “fair to say” the vaccination process is going a little slower than initially expected. “The state did not receive the amount of vaccine it had expected. Being a rural county with 76,000 residents, the hospital got only a small amount of vaccine.”

The next round of vaccines, 1B, to be available will include vaccinations for residents over age 75, Watkins said. That could come as early as mid- to late-January.

Watkins said health officials are expecting a post Christmas “bump” in the number of COVID-19 cases similar to what was experienced after the Thanksgiving holiday despite pleas to limit the size of family gatherings.

“Two weeks after Thanksgiving we saw several days with high positivity rates in the 80% range,” Watkins said in an interview. “We’re expecting to see the same thing in another week or two as a number of residents had (large) Christmas gatherings and we expect to see New Years’ gatherings as well.”

Watkins said Olean General Hospital, the only hospital in the county, “is in good shape” regarding its capacity to care for patients with surging COVID-19 cases.

The state looks at a 70% occupancy rate as “stressed,” Watkins said. The hospital is currently at 62% capacity and there are 56 unoccupied beds. The 14 ICU beds are at 50% occupancy.

“This Health Department has learned a lot in these past 10 month and this virus continues to teach us a lot of things,” Watkins said. “It shows us we are vulnerable. There was no vaccine when we first noted this in our community. But there are preventative measures: Wearing a mask, hand washing and distancing.”

Those preventative measures helped during the summer as cases declined, “but as the virus became more prevalent in the fall, it really took hold of this county,” Watkins said. “We started to see how effective the virus was and quickly saw an increase in mortality.”

As “COVID fatigue” set in and residents became less careful, health officials warned that the number of cases and deaths were likely to increase. The constant message was to “wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance,” Watkins said. “Unfortunately, that message has fallen on deaf ears and we have seen an increase.”

As the vaccine begins to become available to the general public in the coming months, it is important to make plans to get vaccinated, Watkins said. “We will need 75% or more to get herd immunity. The quicker we can get it in peoples’ arms, the better off we will be in the long run.”

The general public should begin to see the vaccine available at points of distribution (PODs) in March or later, depending on supplies, Watkins explained.

The county plans to set up five PODs in each corner of the county. The southeast part of the county, where more than half of the COVID-19 cases have been reported, will have two PODs.

“If things continue at this slow pace, we might be talking June or July,” Watkins said. “The sooner we get the priority groups vaccinated, the sooner we can start on the public.”

Watkins said, “It’s been a tough year for us. I am happy to see 2021 come in. We have finally received the antidote to reduce the number of COVID cases and deaths. I really hope all our residents will be part of the solution.”