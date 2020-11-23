OLEAN — For 32 years, Reggie Dallaire has run the Olean Toys For Tots Program providing toys for thousands of Olean-area children at Christmastime.

Dallaire, who will be 75 next week, has cut back somewhat on his duties this year, but continues to oversee an army of volunteers.

Kip Morow, a Cattaraugus County legislator from Portville and 10-year Toys For Tots volunteer under Dallaire, has stepped up to do more of the local organizing to collect Christmas toys for more than 1,600 area youths.

Dallaire, a certified public accountant with John Mucke CPA in Olean, first got involved in Toys For Toys in the late 1960s while while serving in the Marine Corps in Great Britain.

“After 32 years, it’s time to wind down a bit and let’s others be more involved,” Dallaire said. “I’m going to be 75. It’s a 300-mile round trip for me. I’m not getting out yet, though.”

The Toys For Tots Program needs a former Marine at the helm, said Dallaire, who a few years ago moved from Allegany to the shore of Lake Ontario.

“Reggie is still in charge,” said Morrow, who has taken over much of the local operations, including placing donation boxes and getting sponsors.

“It’s a tough year,” Morrow said.

It’s a double whammy with COVID-19. The need for toys is greater than ever and the pandemic is making everything harder to collect and distribute them.

“We’re out there trying to collect as many toys as possible to make sure the kids will have a good Christmas.”

Dallaire said, “We’ll persevere. We’ll get the toys to the kids.”

The toys will be collected from the donation boxes on Dec. 1 and 2, but the boxes will stay for last-minute donations, Dallaire said.

The local Toys For Tots Program gets some funding from the Toys For Tots Foundation, but depends on local donations as well as donated toys.

Checks may be sent to Toys For Tots, 201 N. Union St. Suite 709, Olean, NY 14760. Local donations will be used by volunteers to shop locally and purchase toys for area children.

Residents may register to receive toys from the Toys For Tots Program at Tops Market, Olean Mayor’s Office, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio’s Olean Office, Hall of Fame Barbershop and Olean Public Library.

Morrow has started Facebook and Twitter accounts to help further publicize the need for the Toys For Tots Program. Next year he wants to make it easier to donate through social media and on a local Toys For Tots website.

After collecting the toys, they will be sorted by sex and age by volunteers at Good Times of Olean. The toys will be safely distributed on Dec. 12 using a drive-thru system at Good Times of Olean.

Sponsors including Dollar General and Ollie’s have been added this year, Morrow said.

The Toys For Tots donation boxes can be found in the following Olean area locations: Jamestown Community College, Community Bank, Alcas, National Grid, Dresser-Rand, Olean Area Federal Credit Union, BOCES, Five-Star Bank, Beef & Barrel, Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro PC, Bartlett Country Club, Directions In Independent Living, Family Dollar, Tops, K-Bar, Northwest Bank, Olean General Hospital, Olean Physical Therapy, Olean Medical Group, Olean Public Library, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Ollie’s, Paul Brown Dodge, Park & Shop, Staples, American Legions in Portville, Salamanca, Randolph, Allegany and Hinsdale, Team Chevy, Cattaraugus County Offices in Olean and Little Valley and the Sheriff’s Office.

“With no Toys For Tots float in the Santa Claus Lane Parade this year, we lose a lot of visibility,” Morrow said. “We’re doing what we can to make it up.”