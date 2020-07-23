NEW YORK (TNS) — One of the big current threats New York faces in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the rising number of cases in younger people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

The rate of positive tests for the virus has been stable or declining for most age groups in the last two weeks, Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City. But it has jumped from 9.9% to 13.2% among those aged 21 to 30.

Cuomo blamed the increase on large numbers of younger people heading out to bars. He called the rise a “significant increase in a short period of time.”

He urged young people to wear masks and practice good social distancing.

“This is not the time to fight for your right to party,” he said, knowingly or not channeling the 1986 hit of the quintessential Big Apple hip-hop group, Beastie Boys.

“I respect your right to party,” he said. “But let’s be smart about it.”

Many young people continue to hold false beliefs that the virus can’t get them seriously ill, Cuomo said. It can and it does kill younger people, he added.

He also noted young people can pass the virus to other, more vulnerable individuals.

“There is an attitude that young people are immune,” Cuomo said. “You’re not.”

Cuomo said the State Liquor Authority and New York State Police are increasing their efforts to enforce compliance with reopening rules across the state. He called again on local governments to enforce the rules on bars and restaurants, as he has repeatedly in recent weeks.

The state is also launching a new advertising campaign aimed at communicating the dangers of COVID-19 to young people.

Cuomo last week instituted some new rules on bars and restaurants meant to help cut down on large crowds.

MORE TESTING DELAYS

Cuomo and his aides acknowledged that some in the state are facing long waits for coronavirus test results, a day after Cuomo said delays were not a concern in New York.

Cuomo said Wednesday that long waits were not a problem here. He and his aides noted that about 70% of tests performed in the state are processed at New York-based labs with turnaround times of two or three days or even less in some cases.

Cuomo characterized long waits as an issue mainly in other states that use backed-up national labs for testing, but he said Thursday those delays are affecting the other 30% of tests done in New York, too. Based on Wednesday’s test total of 69,698 tests, that means about 20,000 face much longer waits for results.

Cuomo aide Gareth Rhodes said New York testing sites that use national labs are reporting wait times of six to 10 days.

Delays in test results mean an inaccurate picture of how the virus is spreading. They also mean efforts to trace contacts of infected individuals are much harder and less effective at controlling the pandemic.

Other states must build a network of their own labs, as New York has done, Cuomo said. That would help relieve pressure on national facilities, which have been overwhelmed with samples as the virus has been on the rise in much of the country.

Rhodes said wider availability of rapid testing that provides results at the point of care would also help.

Cuomo said he’s concerned about the potential for even more delays in the coming months, when labs will have to process tests for both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

LATEST NUMBERS

The state’s positive testing rate for the virus on Wednesday was 1.16%, which is largely consistent with recent weeks. New York now has 409,697 confirmed cases of the virus, including 811 new cases Wednesday.

Western New York’s positive testing rate on Wednesday was 1.5%, a after it was 0.9%.

A total of 706 people were hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday, down from 714 the day before.

Hospitalizations remain at their lowest levels since late March. They peaked at more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

Another 13 people in New York died due to the virus on Wednesday, up from nine the day before. Deaths peaked at 800 on April 14.

The statewide death toll is now 25,081.