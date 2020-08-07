ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says schools can open this fall.

Speaking to reporters late Friday afternoon, the governor said the infection rate is low enough to allow all districts in the state to resume classroom instruction for the coming school year.

New York's more than 700 public school districts, as well as charter schools and private schools, submitted individual reopening plans to the state on July 31.

School districts must have three virtual parent forums to discuss the reopening plans before Aug. 24, Cuomo said on Friday.

"Parents must have the opportunity to be heard and the school should welcome the opportunity to explain the plan," he said.

Schools around the state were closed in March as the coronavirus exploded in New York. Students finished the last three months of the 2019-2020 school year doing remote studies. For months, the state and local districts have contemplated plans to bring students back into school buildings for the start of the new school year.

Cuomo has asked school districts to provide specific details about COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and what remote learning would look like. Schools should focus on how they will equity and access issues that emerged in the spring.

That way, parents "can go right to those three specific answers rather than wading through the entire district plans," Cuomo said.

Most school districts are doing temperature screenings at the door, but Cuomo noted that the screenings would not detect asymptomatic spread, so school districts should have a mechanism for COVID-19 tests, including whether it is done at school or local agencies.

School districts should also schedule a conversation with the teachers and administrators to discuss the plan this month, the governor said.

"If the teachers have concerns, let's get them aired, and let's get them at a point where everyone is saying the same thing," Cuomo said.

The governor previously said schools can only open in regions that are in phase four and have a coronavirus infection rate of 5% or less on a rolling 14-day average. Every district currently meets that threshold, according to Cuomo.