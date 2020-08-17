NEW YORK (TNS) — The state will step in to close individual schools in New York if the coronavirus begins to spread in a building, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

There’s no precise numerical standard for when that would happen, Cuomo said. It depends on the size of the school and numerous other facts in each case.

“It would be about a spread,” Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City. “We’re going to be aggressively conservative.”

Cuomo previously said that the state would close all schools in a given region if the positive test rate for the virus rises above 9%. But his comments today referred to the possibility that the state could close individual school buildings where the virus is spreading.

“If something happens and there’s a spread, then the state will step in and we will close the school,” Cuomo said. “But we don’t want to get to that point. That’s exactly what we want to avoid.”

It’s why districts’ reopening plans are so important, Cuomo added.

Sound policies on contact tracing, mask wearing and more will make all the difference if a child tests positive, Cuomo said. That’s likely to happen at some point.

He said again today he has been hearing numerous questions and concerns about reopening schools from both parents and teachers.

“The people who are going to make the decisions are not a bunch of bureaucrats,” he said. “It is going to be the parents and the teachers.

“If the teachers don’t come back, you don’t have a school. If the parents don’t send their students, you don’t have a school.”

He reminded districts they must conduct three to five public sessions on their reopening plans with parents and teachers by Aug. 21.

GYMS TO REOPENGyms in New York can reopen as soon as Aug. 24, Cuomo said.

Gyms are among the last businesses Cuomo has allowed to return following months of coronavirus shutdowns. Like other nonessential businesses, gyms closed in March to help slow the spread of the pandemic.

Detailed guidance is on the way later today, but gyms will be limited to 33% of their total capacity and masks will be required at all times, Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City this morning.

Other requirements include:

• Patrons will be required to sign in to aid tracing contacts if someone at a gym tests positive for the virus.

• Gyms will have to install strong air filters, similar to those required of businesses like malls.

• The state is also recommending health screening for patrons, such as temperature checks.

• The reopening guidance is strict and it should be, Cuomo said. Gyms present a higher risk of spreading the virus than some other businesses.

Cuomo acknowledged some patrons might be unhappy with the mask requirement, but they’re not optional.

Local governments also have a role to play in reopening gyms, Cuomo said. They’ll have to inspect the facilities before they open or within two weeks of their opening to make sure they’re meeting state requirements.

Local officials will determine whether gyms will be allowed to hold indoor fitness classes.

The state began a phased reopening of businesses in May, but even when all of New York reached the fourth and final phase, gyms were not allowed to return. Earlier in August, Cuomo said they’d remain dark indefinitely and called them a “dangerous activity” amid the ongoing pandemic.

But last week, he softened his stance and said the state would issue reopening guidance today.

The previous lack of clear guidance from the state on when gyms would be allowed to come back has been a major source of frustration for owners, trainers and others.

The state’s nontribal casinos and movie theaters have also not yet been allowed to reopen. Malls were not initially allowed to reopen in the fourth phase of the reopening plan either, but were then allowed to return in July.

Cuomo gave permission last week for bowling alleys to reopen starting Monday.

NEW YORK UPDATEThe percentage of positive coronavirus tests in New York was 0.71% on Sunday, the 10th day in a row the positive test rate was less than 1%.

“On all the numbers, it’s good news,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers did what they said couldn’t be done.”

In Western New York, the positive rate on Sunday was 0.5%, down from Saturday’s 0.9% and Friday’s 1.3%

Statewide hospitalizations due to the virus rose seven on Sunday to 534, but remain far below their peak of 18,000 over multiple days in April. A total of 133 people were in intensive care units, up five, and 64 people were intubated, also up five.

Another six people in New York died due to the virus on Sunday. The statewide death toll is now 25,256.

The state conducted another 56,891 tests for the virus on Sunday. New York now has 425,916 confirmed cases of the virus, including 408 new cases reported Sunday.