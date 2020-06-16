ALBANY (TNS) — Visitors will be allowed to return to hospitals and group homes across New York starting this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Visits at hospitals can begin Tuesday, Cuomo said. Group homes certified by the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities can begin taking visitors Friday.

“Individuals hospitals and group homes will make the final decision on whether to allow visitors in their own facilities,” Cuomo said.

Hospitals choosing to allow visitors must follow all state guidelines, including time-limited visits, requiring protective equipment for visitors and conducting symptom and temperature checks.

The state began a pilot program on hospital visits in May.

Groups homes must notify the state if they choose to allow visits and follow all guidelines. Visitors must wear masks and agree to symptom and temperature checks.

The state Health Department is still studying whether to restart visits at nursing homes, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

For now, the risk remains too high, Cuomo said.

The state first halted visits at hospitals, nursing homes and group homes in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo repeatedly acknowledged how difficult the restriction on visits was for hospital patients and others. But he said it was necessary to protect people particularly vulnerable to the virus, which tends to be more dangerous to those with underlying health problems.

CUOMO ON OPENING MALLSWhile it’s possible New York’s malls could develop good plans to reopen safely, the real question is whether people would follow the new rules, Cuomo said.

“There is a big variance between what is theoretically possible and what can actually happen in reality,” he said. “Well, we’ll have the rules and we’ll enforce the rules. Yeah, I understand that. But that’s also theoretical.”

Cuomo said the state is looking at reopening malls and understands local officials want to move faster. A group of Syracuse-area Assembly members held an event Tuesday to push for the reopening of Destiny USA.

Cuomo said he’s as eager as anyone to reopen.

“No one is more aggressive than I am,” he said. “But I’m not foolish either.”

Cuomo noted that the state’s data-based approach to reopening has been proven right. The virus has continued to decline even as businesses have restarted.

“Look at our progress,” he said. “Look at how we’re doing on reopening. We are exactly where we said we would be on the phases. The data is good.

“At one point, you can’t argue with the results.”

Malls and other nonessential businesses in New York first closed in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.