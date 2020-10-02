As President Trump began his treatment for COVID-19 Friday, one of his frequently harshest critics — the governor of New York — was sending the president a “New York Cares” get-well package.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would send President Trump and first lady Melania Trump a care package that included fresh apples from Upstate farms, bagels from New York City and cheesecake, chicken wings and apple cider.

“We can have political differences, and people know I have political differences with the president, and we’re both New Yorkers so we’re not shy about speaking our mind,” Cuomo said. “This situation creates a lot of anxiety. I’ve gone through this in my family, and I’m sure his children and family are worried.”

Cuomo wished the Trumps “a speedy recovery” while saying “they’re in our thoughts and prayers.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed sent his “prayers and best wishes” to the Trumps Friday morning after learning the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

“We wish them a speedy and full recovery,” Reed, R-Corning, said in a statement.

“This is a moment that, I believe, we as leaders can demonstrate who we are as a country,” Reed said. “We must have a healthy respect for this virus. We must use our common sense, smarts, and medical best practices to mitigate its risks.”

But Reed added that “we will not stand down. We will not live in fear. In the end, we will get through this and we will overcome the challenges before us together!”

Reed’s Democratic opponent, Tracy Mitrano also issued a statement regarding the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery both for their health and for the security of our nation,” Mitrano said.

“Today’s news is a sad reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19,” she said. “It is vital that we all continue to follow the guidance and best practices that have been suggested by public health officials and medical experts to keep ourselves safe by washing our hands, wearing masks when in public, and keeping our social distance. Together we can get through the hardships this virus has imposed.”

New York Sen. Charles Schumer, the Democrat Minority Leader in the Senate, also wished the Trumps a speedy recovery.

The the senator, another bitter political foe of the president, insisted that the coronavirus diagnosis underscores the need for testing and contact tracing in the Senate, where lawmakers are not routinely tested.

“This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for senators, staff and all who work in the Capitol complex,” Schumer said in a statement. “We simply cannot allow the administration’s cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government.”

Schumer called it “imperative” that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak among senators and staff.