ALBANY — Bars and restaurants throughout New York state cannot serve alcohol to customers unless they also order food, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered Thursday.

Patrons are also no longer allowed to order alcohol by walking up to bars. Customers will only be allowed to order and consume their drinks while seated at least 6 feet apart.

Cuomo announced the new policies during a conference call with reporters.

The governor said the requirements are meant to boost compliance with the rules, claiming the state has been flooded with complaints and photos of bars and restaurants across the state violating guidelines.

“New Yorkers are outraged at these establishments,” he said. “We are getting thousands of complaints.”

Walk-up bar service and allowing drinking without food is a problem, Cuomo said, because customers at many businesses have not been isolated at separate tables. Mandating that food be served with alcohol and banning walk-up service are both meant to help address those issues.

The problems have been most serious in New York City, Cuomo said, announcing a third new rule: if establishments there violate reopening rules three times they will be immediately closed. Major violations of reopening rules can still result in the immediate loss of a liquor license.

The governor said the state has reviewed records of over 5,000 businesses in downstate New York and found “significant” evidence of compliance problems.

In addition to the new “three strikes” rule, the state will begin publicizing the names of all establishments facing disciplinary action for violating reopening rules.

New York bars and restaurants were closed in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, although they were able to offer takeout and delivery. The businesses have been able to reopen for in-person service in recent weeks throughout the state if they follow guidelines.

CUOMO ALSO announced that travel form compliance went up to 92% after the state announced fines for failure to complete the form. Earlier this week, he announced out-of-state travelers from the 22 designated states with the highest infection rates must provide local authorities with contact information upon entering New York to help enforce quarantining or they’ll face a fine of up to $2,000 if they don’t supply that information.

“As we continue our science-based phased reopening, the number of hospitalizations and our rate of positive tests remain steady and low,” Cuomo said. “But we need to remember our success fighting this virus is a function of our own actions.”

Mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing — basic as they may seem, Cuomo said — are critical to controlling the spread of this virus.

“Especially now that we are seeing spikes in cases throughout the country, this is not the time to let up — especially on compliance enforcement,” he said. “We know the prescription and we know it works, we just need to be smart and do it.”

STATEWIDE, patient hospitalizations because of COVID-19 were down on Wednesday, with 813 (18 less than Tuesday), while the number of newly admitted patients was 71 (down 23).

Deaths, however, were 14, which is a higher number than what has been seen in many recent days. The total number of New York state deaths reported by the governor’s administration was 25,014 as of Wednesday.

That figure has always been at odds with the national figures reported by Johns Hopkins University, which lists total New York deaths at more than 32,000. The discrepancy reflects the reporting by New York state, which only lists confirmed deaths as a result of coronavirus, as opposed to estimates made by Johns Hopkins.

Statewide, the number of patients in intensive care in New York hospitals was 165 on Wednesday (same as Tuesday), while patients in ICUs with intubation was 88 (down 6 from Tuesday).

Of the 72,685 tests conducted in New York state Wednesday, 769, or 1.06%, were positive, statiscally the same as Tuesday.

In Western New York, the rate of positive tests was 1%, down from 1.6% on Tuesday and 2% on Monday.

ALSO WEDNESDAY, Cuomo said New York has established two church testing sites in COVID-19 hotspots in Houston, Texas.

The sites, located in northwest Houston’s Fallbrook Church and southwest Houston’s Higher Dimension Church, are in “highly-impacted minority communities,” and will be operational for two weeks.

The sites have the capacity for up to 1,000 tests per day.

Cuomo said he sent more than 20 healthcare workers and public health experts to Houston to consult on the city’s COVID-19 response and has also provided supplies.