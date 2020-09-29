NEW YORK (TNS) — Counties in downstate New York continue to wrestle with upticks in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The problem is the result of clusters occurring mainly in Orange and Rockland counties and in Brooklyn. Those locations were home to most of the 20 zip codes with the highest positive test rates on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today during a briefing in New York City.

“These are embers that are starting to catch fire in dry grass,” he said. “This could be held to clusters if the local governments respond and respond in a way they haven’t done up until now.

“Attack these clusters. That’s what it is, attacking clusters.”

That means more testing and enforcing rules on mask wearing, gatherings and business reopenings, Cuomo added.

Although the positive test rate statewide was 1.3% on Monday, the 20 zip codes with the highest rates averaged 5%. The top zip code on the list was in Orange County and had an 18% rate and the second highest was in Rockland County with a rate of 10%.

The only Upstate zip code on the list was located around Endicott, west of Binghamton in Broome County. The positive test rate there was 4% on Monday.

Western New York’s positive-test rate was 1.3% on Monday, up from 0.9% on Sunday and 0.7% Saturday.

Cuomo noted that a number of the zip codes in the state with the most serious problems are home to large populations of Orthodox Jews. He plans to meet with Orthodox leaders on compliance with coronavirus rules and enforcement.

“This is a concern for their community,” he said. “It’s also a public health concern for surrounding communities.”

Cuomo said again that the issue isn’t a religious one. The rules governing the state’s response to the virus apply equally to all faiths, he said.

Hospitalizations due to the virus in the state rose to 571 on Monday, up 28. Hospitalizations have been rising over the last month, although they remain far below their peak of more than 18,000 earlier in the pandemic.

A total of 147 people were in intensive care units with the virus on Monday, up 12, and 61 people were intubated, up four.

Two more people in New York died due to the virus on Monday, which brings the statewide death toll to 25,470.

The state conducted 88,231 tests for the virus yesterday and confirmed 1,189 new cases. New York now has 457,649 cases.

TRAVELERS FROM Colorado will now have to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York.

Colorado is the latest state to be added to New York’s quarantine list. Arizona and Virginia were removed Tuesday.

The full list now includes 34 states and territories: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

New York first began requiring 14-day self-quarantines in June for travelers arriving from areas where the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly. It has been updating the list regularly since then.

The quarantine policy applies to areas with a positive coronavirus testing rate higher than 10 people per 100,000 residents or with an overall positive rate of 10% or higher, both based on seven-day rolling averages.

It includes exemptions for essential workers and doesn’t apply if a traveler is in a location on the list for less than 24 hours. New Yorkers returning home from locations on the list must quarantine as well.