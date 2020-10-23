CUBA — Two Allegany County schools will be closed at the beginning of next week following positive tests for COVID-19.

Cuba-Rushford Central and Genesee Valley have canceled in-person classes for Monday and Tuesday, while Genesee Valley will remain closed until Thursday.

“Although we are not required to close the district at this time, we have chosen to be fully virtual through Wednesday,” said Cuba-Rushford Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister. “This pause allows for deep cleaning and disinfecting of all buildings, buses and district facilities. All in-person classes will resume Thursday.”

Belmont BOCES students and out-of-district special education students will be transported Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as usual. Elm Street Academy is unaffected by the shutdown.

However, athletics are canceled through Tuesday, he said, with practices resuming Wednesday.

For students’ families in need, food will be available for pickup at Cuba-Rushford Elementary and the Rushford Fire Hall.

Genesee Valley Central School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Schmitt reported Friday evening that a student or staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19, requiring the school building to close early next week.

“This person was on school premises and did have direct exposure with other members of our school community,” Schmitt said, adding that on Monday and Tuesday, “we will be remote learning only to allow our custodial staff to deep-clean the buildings prior to returning to regular in-person instruction on Wednesday.”

Officials reported that if parents are being contacted by the Allegany County Department of Health and being asked to monitor their child for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or temperatures higher than 100.4 degrees. The child should stay home and practice social distancing for 14 days after the last contact.

If parents are not contacted by the health department, children do not need to stay home or exclude themselves from activities — but parents should continue to monitor their child’s health.

Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.

Children with certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions or weak immune systems might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Contact the child’s healthcare provider regarding any concerns.

Updated totals of COVID-19 infections from the Allegany County Department of Health were not provided by press time Friday evening. As of Thursday afternoon, 273 positive cases had been reported, with 83 active cases, 181 recoveries and nine deaths to date — eight of those in the past week in connection to an outbreak at a Houghton nursing home

In other health-related news, county officials reported that a drive-through flu shot clinic will be operated Nov. 3 in partnership with the county Office for the Aging.

The event, from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Election Day, will be held at the Office for the Aging, 6085 Route 19 North, Belmont. Appointments are required and can be made at (585) 268-9466.