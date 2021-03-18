LITTLE VALLEY — Single-digit increases in area COVID-19 case counts and higher vaccination rates against the virus were reported Thursday.

Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials reported nine new cases across the county, bringing the total to date to 4,584.

Of the cases reported to date, 4,375 have resulted in recoveries, while 90 deaths have been reported. There were 113 active cases as of around 4 p.m. Seven people remain hospitalized for the disease. The seven-day rolling average for positive tests is 2.9% of all tests performed.

Officials added that there are 462 quarantined contacts, as well as 68 quarantined travelers.

State officials reported that 16,330 county residents have received at least one vaccine dose — 21.3% of the county population, up from 20.4% on Wednesday. Of those, 9,337 have received a completed vaccine series, or 12.2% — up from 12% on Wednesday.

Cattaraugus County lags slightly behind the rest of the state. Officials report 24% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, with 12.4% having a completed vaccine series.

County officials reported Thursday morning that some appointments for a clinic Friday in Olean are still available.

The clinic — in its third day at Olean’s Jamestown Community College campus — will have 250 doses of the Moderna vaccine available by appointment only. To register, visit www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. Officials noted that due to cancellations, those interested in a vaccine should check back regularly.

TWO NEW cases of COVID-19 were reported in Allegany County on Thursday, county health officials reported, bringing the total to date to 3,023.

Of the infections reported to date, county officials reported 2,940 have resulted in recoveries. State officials report 82 deaths of county residents, 55 of which occurred in the county.

Officials reported 124 active quarantines, with 10,911 reported to date.

State officials reported more vaccines among county residents on Thursday. As of 11 a.m., 8,463 residents had received at least one vaccine dose — 18.2% of county residents, up from 17.9% on Wednesday. Of those residents, 4,874 have received a completed vaccine series, or 10.5% — a bump of 0.3% over Wednesday.

