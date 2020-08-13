LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus and Allegany counties reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while Allegany County offiicals extended the state of emergency in that county another month.

Cattaraugus County health officials report the total remains at 136 cases in the county, with four active cases. As of Thursday afternoon, 85 residents were in mandatory quarantine while 185 were in precautionary quarantine.

To date, Allegany County health department officials have reported 84 cases, with 80 recoveries and one death in late March. To date, 1,156 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 25 still active. Another 532 precautionary travel quarantines have also been ordered.

ALLEGANY COUNTY BOARD of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, issued a new 30-day state of emergency declaration on Tuesday, officials reported Thursday.

The order is a continuation of the original March 14 order. So far, the order has been reauthorized four times -- every 30 days.

WESTERN NEW YORK has reported 26 new cases on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health, with 11,059 reported to date. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3.8 per 100,000 residents, down from 3.97 per 100,000 on Wednesday and 4.3 per 100,000 on Sunday.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:

Chautauqua County: Two new cases were reported, with 260 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.

Erie County: 20 new cases were reported, with 9,033 reported to date. Officials report 601 have died in the county.

Livingston County: No new cases were reported, with 176 reported to date. Officials report six have died in the county.

Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 301 reported to date. Officials report 39 have died in the county.

Wyoming County: Two new cases were reported, with 118 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.

McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 34 reported to date. Officials report one resident has died.

Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 20 reported to date. Officials report no deaths in the county.

ACROSS NEW YORK, a total of 87,900 test results were reported Wednesday, yet another record high, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Patient hospitalizations totaled 555 (-3 from Tuesday), with 86 patients newly admitted. The number of ICU patients was 124 (+1 from Tuesday) while the number of ICU patients with intubation was 56 (-6), the lowest since mid-March.

There were 10 deaths resulting from COVID-19, giving New York a confirmed 25,228.

Of the 87,900 test results reported Wednesday in the state, 0.84% were positive. In Western New York, 0.7% of reported tests were positive; positive tests were 0.5% on Tuesday in the region.

"Yesterday we did a record-high number of tests, which is critical to our cautious, data-driven reopening strategy, and we'll keep closely monitoring the numbers we receive daily," Cuomo said in a press release.