BELMONT — The United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Allegany County, health officials said Friday.

The announcement of the single case — a student who traveled to the county from another part of the state — came as officials reported 14 general COVID-19 cases across the county on Friday, bringing the total reported to date to 2,699.

New York confirmed 15 new cases of the UK coronavirus variant in the state on Friday, bringing the total to 59. The variant appears to spread more easily than other forms of the virus and health officials and government leaders are concerned it could lead to more cases.

“It’s all throughout the state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday during a press conference in Albany. “And it is something we that we are watching.”

Of the Allegany County cases reported to date, 119 cases are active, 2,526 have resulted in recoveries and 54 deaths have been reported to the county. However, data presented by the state Department of Health indicates 79 deaths among county residents connected to the disease.

According to Allegany County officials, the discrepancy — long an issue between county and state data — comes from some entities such as out-of-county health care providers reporting data to the state, but not directly to the county. Neither set of numbers saw an increase between Thursday and Friday.

County officials reported that they have begun reporting statistics via a County Dashboard at https://arcg.is/0KGnyu in order to keep data more up-to-date and to eliminate issues with different agencies reporting different numbers for the same metrics.

THE UK VARIANT, officials reported, was identified through a random sampling, with the individual being isolated and contact tracing completed before the variant was identified.

Some of the other counties in New York State with a case of the UK variant of COVID-19 include Essex, Long Island, Niagara, Warren, Westchester, Onondaga, Saratoga, Tompkins, and New York City.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the UK variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, but no evidence has been shown to indicate that the variant causes more severe illness or an increased risk of death.

For more information about COVID-19, go to the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com; the New York State Department of Health website at https://health.ny.gov/ or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.

OFFICIALS REPORTED Thursday that they have joined with leaders from other Western New York county health departments urging caution for those traveling during upcoming school breaks.

Noting breaks in February and April are fast approaching, officials said they were strongly discouraging travel to areas with high rates of COVID-19 transmission, known cases of variant strains or that do not have safety measures in place. Those traveling to non-continuous states for more than 24 hours must either quarantine for 10 days or “test out.” For more information on the procedures, visit www.coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory.

As visitors from other areas of the country are also expected, residents are urging those travelers to heed the state’s travel advisory and take public health measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, staying home when sick and avoiding gatherings.