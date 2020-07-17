BELMONT — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Friday, as health officials noted that early intervention and preschool services have returned.

Allegany County Department of Health officials announced that 75 cases have been reported in the county, with four still active. Of the remaining cases, 70 have resulted in recoveries, while one death was reported in late March.

To date, 1,053 quarantines or isolations have been ordered — one since Thursday. Meanwhile, 10 were released, bringing the current number to 31. Precautionary travel quarantines rose from 81 on Thursday to 92 on Friday. To date, 567 tests for antibodies have been given, with 22 reporting positive.

THE DEPARTMENT’S Early Intervention and Preschool programs have returned to a face-to-face service for many families.

The state is still encouraging tele-therapy sessions, with the decision on face-to-face services to be made by the family and therapists on a case by case basis

In addition, families will have to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire before each therapist visit, and attendance of any other individuals in the household will be noted to assist in contact tracing if the therapist or a family member is diagnosed with the disease.

Therapists will be required to wear face masks, and household members over the age of 2 and medically able to wear a mask are encouraged to do so. Therapists will also not be bringing toys or therapy supplies, and families should make materials they have available for the sessions.

Therapists will be in touch with their families to arrange services. Family members with questions may contact the Children’s Services Division at (585) 268-9640.

ACROSS WESTERN New York, 67 new cases were reported, up from 51 on Thursday. Officials reported 4.35 cases per 100,000 on average over the last seven days — up 0.14 since Thursday. The rate per 100,000 residents peaked across the region at 49.45 on April 9.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: