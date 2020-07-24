BELMONT — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Friday as county offices prepare to reopen for face-to-face business.

Allegany County Department of Health officials announced no new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, with 79 tallied to date. Due to late notification from the county on Thursday, three cases which were identified on Thursday were not reported in Friday’s Times Herald.

Of the cases, four are active, 74 have resulted in recoveries, and one death was reported in late March.

To date, 1,089 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 40 residents remaining in quarantine or isolation. Another 168 precautionary travel quarantines have been reported. To date, 606 tests for antibodies have been given, with 22 reporting positive.

THE COUNTY TREASURER’S office will open to the public starting Aug. 10 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (585) 268-9289. Appointments will be 15 to 30 minutes depending on the services needed. Up to three people will be allowed at the appointment in the public vestibule to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The office will continue to take payments at the drop box at the front of the courthouse, via mail and by credit, debit or electronic checks.

ACROSS WESTERN New York, 54 new cases were reported, down from 65 on Thursday. Officials reported 3.28 cases per 100,000 residents on average over the last seven days. The rate peaked across the region at 49.45 per 100,000 residents on April 9.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: