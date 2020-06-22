BELMONT — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County in several days, officials reported, as new cases in the region continue to slow.
The county Department of Health reported that 60 residents have tested positive, with two cases active, 57 recoveries, and one death in late March. The last new case was reported on Friday.
Of those who have tested positive, more than half have been in their 40s, 50 or 60s. Meanwhile, only three have been under the age of 20, and only two older than 80. The majority of those tested — 37 — have been female, while just 23 men have tested positive.
To date, 810 residents have been in quarantine or isolation since March, with 31 currently separated from the public.
Another 14 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, out of 331 tested.
OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: No new cases were reported, with 116 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.
- Erie County: 31 new cases were reported, with 7,035 reported to date. Officials report 567 have died in the county.
- Livingston County: One new case was reported, with 124 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.
- Steuben County: Two new cases were reported, with 263 reported to date. Officials report 29 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 93 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 15 reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 13 reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.