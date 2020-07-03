LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County’s Coronavirus Emergency Operations Center in the basement of the County Center here continues to receive many calls each day.

County Administrator Jack Searles said the EOC’s major focus is still shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and healthcare workers. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities for older adults are required to have a curtain number of days of PPE on hand.

“PPE is still a hot commodity,” Searles noted. “We’ve got to take care of the two county nursing homes and keep an eye on a possible resurgence of the virus in the fall.”

The EOC hours have decreased, but the hotline is still active, Searles said Thursday.

“The type of calls mimic what is going on at the time,” he said, especially when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced people from restricted states must quarantine after arriving in New York.

“It’s a personal decision to visit one of these states, but it has consequences,” Searles said. “People will have to self-report to the Health Department and be placed in precautionary quarantine for 14 days.”

Many calls are still coming in for COVID-19 testing through the Health Department or EOC.

“We’ve seen a spike in testing” with the travel advisory, Searles said. Drive-thru testing is still being done at a site in Allegany.

The EOC is overseeing the effort to use its mobile COVID-19 testing team that has recently been testing residents of senior citizens housing.

The EOC also reviewed the safety plans for reopening county offices to the public and obtained signage and PPE for the departments. The EOC also oversees office modifications needed for social distancing and the purchase and installation of plexiglass shields.

A large number of questions from businesses on safety plans for reopening also come into the EOC. They are referred to Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.