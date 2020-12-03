OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported its 30th death of a resident from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The county also reported 41 residents with new positive COVID-19 tests. That brings to 1,218 the number of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director, said the death of a 91-year-old man was from COVID-19 related complications. He died of respiratory failure despite aggressive medical treatment.

County Health Department staff are following 355 active COVID-19 cases. There are currently 21 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

Another 486 individuals are in mandatory quarantine because they are close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 28 are in travelers quarantine.

Twenty-one of the new COVID-19 positive tests were women and 20 were men. There have been 686 cases involving women and 532 involving men.

There were 22 new cases from the southeast part of the county, which has consistently led the county in infections. The number of people who have or had COVID-19 in that area of the county is now 768, or 63%.

The southwest area of the county had 10 new cases for a total of 158, the northeast corner had six new cases for a total of 177 and the northeast had three new cases for a total of 115.

The seven-day average of positivity was 6.3% on Wednesday. That is down from Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average of 6.5% positivity.

After learning of a high number of inmates in the Chautauqua County Jail testing positive for COVID-19, the Cattaraugus County Jail will begin today to test all 108 inmates and its corrections officers, Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb told the Olean Times Herald.

“We’ve done some testing before,” the sheriff said Wednesday. If inmates do not consent to the testing, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Tests will also be offered to all corrections officers.

A couple of corrections officers and two inmates with symptoms have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are currently no symptomatic inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Chautauqua County situation got our attention,” the sheriff admitted. “We’re trying to stay ahead of it. All corrections staff will be wearing N-95 masks” which provide a greater level of protection than cloth masks.

In another development, the Health Department will be moving its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site from the Allegany Fire Department to the InTandem Building on South Nine Mile Road.

Health Department staff, who often do more than 100 tests a day at the Allegany Fire Department site, need to get into a heated building as the weather gets colder, Watkins told the Board of Health on Tuesday.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, Watkins reminded residents to wear masks, keep a social distance and avoid crowds, indoors and outdoors.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.