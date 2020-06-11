County legislators accept more than $1.7 million in CARES coronavirus funds

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved contracts Wednesday paving the way to accept more than $1.7 million in federal CARES stimulus funds.

The Department of Health and Human Services has sent more than $1 million to the two county-operated nursing homes.

The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean has received $350,000 and the Pines Machias campus has received $687,000 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the county has received $307,930 from the $30 billion general distribution from HHS from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund Program. Another $236,838 was received from the $20 billion distribution fund.

These funds will help offset Cattaraugus County’s direct costs of responding to COVID-19.

The county’s Office for the Aging received $169,639 from the New York CARES Act funding. Of the total, $103,160 will go toward nutrition services.

Like other counties, Cattaraugus County closed its elderly congregate dining sites in early March. The Office for the Aging has been delivering thousands of meals each month to seniors at their homes through Meals on Wheels as the dining sites remain closed.

The Office for the Aging has also received $43,808 for CARES Act support services and $22,671 for the Family Caregiver Support Program.

In another coronavirus-related resolution, Legislator Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, sponsored a resolution to contract with Quest Diagnostics of Pennsylvania to provide COVID-19 tests and results for county nursing home employees at $100 per test.

Under executive order of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the nursing home employees must be tested twice a week at a cost of $75,000 a week.

Legislators were unaware at the meeting that the governor had amended his earlier order to require once a week testing of nursing home employees in regions that have reached Phase 2.

County lawmakers passed a resolution two weeks ago asking Cuomo to cut the number of times nursing home employees needed to be tested.

Once a week testing of nursing home employees will cut in half the amount spent on those tests to about $150,000 a month.

In the first round of testing, six employees, three from each nursing home, tested positive for COVID-19.

The contract approved by county lawmakers extends through April 30, 2021.

Legislators also approved a payment of $25,000 to the City of Olean, operator of the OATS Bus. The contribution is in return for transporting Department of Social Services-eligible recipients.

Except for a few legislators who participated by telephone, legislators met in the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber in the County Center in Little Valley.

For the past two months, about half of the legislators met in Little Valley and half were at the County Office Building in Olean in a bid to maintain social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was also streamed as a videoconference through Cisco’s WebEx.

While most legislators visible during the meeting wore face masks, prior to that, many were talking to colleagues without any face covering. Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer sat on the dais without a mask. When the meeting adjourned, many legislators could again be seen taking off their masks as they headed for the door.