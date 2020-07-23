LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted Wednesday to oppose Gov. Andrew’s Cuomo’s executive order calling for bars and taverns to only serve alcohol with food.

Only two of the 17 county legislators asked not to be included as sponsors of the resolution introduced for immediate consideration: Joseph Boberg, R-Delevan, and Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca.

Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, said of all of Cuomo’s pandemic executive orders, the one saying beverages may be served only if accompanied by food, “this is the most bizarre.”

The executive order, was issued by Cuomo to discourage large crowds at bars or restaurants with outside dining where crowds gather to drink without regard to masks or social distancing.

Burr suggested tongue-in-cheek that the governor’s executive order could spark “a crisis of obesity.”

Legislators approved an extension of a 2018 agreement to pay Jamestown Community College a lump sum rather than the former method of chargebacks. The 2018 agreement provided for a $1.9 million payout.

Retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, the new agreement calls for a base of $1.938 million plus a 2% automatic increase each year.

Legislators approved participation in the I Love New York Matching Funds Program where a $70,000 investment will leverage $500,000 in additional state advertising investment.

Also approved was an extension of the long-running Procurement Technical Assistance Program (PTAC), where the county provides assistance to local small businesses and others to bid on federal contracts.

The $183,240, plus a $62,819 in-kind contribution by the county. The program is run out of the county’s Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.

Legislators approved modifications to existing $25,000 business development loans, extending five-year loans to seven years and writing off $5,000 for each new full-time position created, up to five. The businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus.

The businesses are:

n Hide-A-Way Restaurant, Steamburg.

n Southern Tier Electic Supply Inc., Olean.

n Premo Limousine, Olean.

n DM Kress LLC, Groove Fitness, Ellicottville.

n Southern Tier Dairy Services, Conewango Valley.

n Grand Slam Grill, Olean.

n Ellicottville Brewing Co., Little Valley.

n Stillhouse of Buffalo, Ellicottville.

The County Legislature also approved transfer of nine properties — including four in Olean — to the Cattaraugus County Land Bank for sale, renovation or demolition.

The Olean properties are: 208 Worden Ave., 138 17th St., 312 12th St. and 215 Barry St. Others are: 209 S. Main St., Cattaraugus; 20 St. Johns St., Gowanda; 11844 Buffalo St., Perrysburg; 24 Pine St., Franklinville and 5736 School St., Ischua.

Dawn Pezzimenti was appointed temporary director of information services following the resignation July 17 of director Patricia Davison. Pezzimenti will receive $2,923 biweekly. Davison, who had been director since 2011 was recognized for helping replace the county’s aging computer infrastructure.

Legislators approved a bid of $834,378 from Union Concrete and Construction, West Seneca to build Leon Bridge 8 over Mud Creek on Leon-New Albion Road.

A contract with Agriculture Agriculture and Farmland Protection Plan was extended to Aug. 31, 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. The county received $40,000 from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets toward the study.

Legislators also voted to ask Cuomo and state lawmakers to amend the Electronic Equipment Recycling and Refuse Act to reflect the increased costs to local governments in recycling electronic equipment.