OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department did not receive an allotment of coronavirus vaccine this week, forcing the cancellation of three clinics.

“The Cattaraugus County Health Department was not on the list to receive any allocations of vaccines for this week,” said a disappointed Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director. “It appears there was a glitch in the ordering system.”

Watkins brought the oversight to the attention of the Western New York HUB.

“If the department does not hear from the WNY HUB this evening, we will have to cancel our Wednesday through Friday clinics (about 400 people) and we will have to reschedule those clients for the following week,” Watkins told the Olean Times Herald. “This is most disappointing and disheartening.

“The only vaccine allocations slated for Cattaraugus County this week was to the three pharmacies — two Rite Aides in Gowanda and Salamanca, and Kinney Drugs,” he added.

Each will receive 100 doses.

A wait list for those wanting to get vaccinated has been established along with a COVID-19 vaccine hotline/call center, (716) 701-3777. The hotline will take calls and add people to a wait list and assist residents who do not have a computer to complete the registration forms for a vaccine, Watkins said.

The health department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and two deaths on Sunday.

An 84-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were the latest COVID-19 deaths. That brings to 68 the number of residents who have died from COVID-19 since April 23.

Monday’s 33 new COVID-19 positive tests involved 15 men and 18 women. There are now 3,350 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are 44 residents who are hospitalized.

The health department is following 442 active cases, with another 408 in contact quarantine and 63 in travelers quarantine.

Monday’s positivity rate was 7.2%. The seven-day rolling average was 6.7%, while the 14-day average was 7.9%. Both represent a decline from the weekend.

There were 14 new COVID-19 cases in the southeast part of the county for a total of 1,962. The northwest part of the county had two new cases for a total of 351, the northeast had 12 new cases for 536 and the southwest had five new cases for a total of 501.