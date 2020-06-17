OLEAN — City hall will fully open its doors Thursday.
The Olean Municipal Building will reopen fully to the public for regular hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday — after slowly reopening from a complete public lockout due to COVID-19.
“We are very excited to reopen and have made a number of physical changes to our offices to protect the health of our residents and city employees,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “I ask visitors to the building and Common Council Meetings to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which includes wearing masks, maintaining social distances and keeping hands clean, by washing them or using hand sanitizer.
“There are a number of signs in the building that remind visitors that masks are required; City employees will wear masks when serving residents and entering common areas in the building. Floor decals have been mounted throughout the building to remind visitors of social distancing when waiting in line,” he added. “The last thing we want is to be required to close again. And, as the City is adhering to all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, I ask visitors to the municipal building to do the same.”
In addition, Common Council meetings starting Tuesday will again be open to the general public. Between March and this week, only city officials and credentialed media representatives have been permitted to attend.
“I am glad the Municipal Building will be open, the closure unfortunately put the hold on many of our spring initiatives, including the litter control program run by Lila Ervay and the garden volunteer weeding program. The opened doors will help us get supplies to all of our dedicated volunteers in a timely manner,” Aiello added. “I thank our residents and our employees for being very resilient over the past three months. It has been a challenge, but with compromise and ingenuity the City continued with a business as usual attitude, despite the restrictions.”