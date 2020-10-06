OLEAN — The annual Chamber of Commerce dinner and Business After Hours series have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no decision has been made on the biggest event of the fall just yet.

Chamber officials announced Monday that the dinner, originally set for Nov. 5, has been canceled due to concerns over virus transmission. In addition, the annual Business After Hours series of networking events held at local Chamber members’ businesses has also been pushed to 2021.

While the dinner was being considered at two member restaurants with online communications between the two sites, officials instead chose to put off the dinner until 2021.

“Although our member restaurants who had bid on the event are safe and sanitary work environments, both committees agreed that maintaining the health and well-being for our event goers, staff, volunteers and the restaurant staff is the number one priority,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “The only way that we could prevent transmission between people at this gathering was to not host it.”

The news comes roughly a week after officials announced that the last of three planned StrOlean events along North Union Street would be canceled.

The almost 30-year-old Business After Hours was expected to begin this month at the Old Library Restaurant.

“BAHs normally attract between 50-70 each event. We were all set to do the COVID guidelines with masks, seating, 50 people capacity, etc., but felt that we may be opening a door to an increase of positives by having these,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager for the Chamber. “As the season runs into 2021, it was decided to cancel the entire season and regroup to begin hosting August 2021.”

Officials announced that while the dinner will not be held, the honors normally given out will still be awarded, including the Love of Olean, United in Enterprise and Enterprising Business awards.

“To not award a LOUIE this year is to deny this year’s president, Mari Howard, the truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to inform the recipient that this community thinks so highly of her/him that it is bestowing its highest award to that person,” said John Bartimole, a member of the dinner’s planning committee. ”That truly is a moment to remember.

“Moreover, not recognizing someone, even in this pandemic era, might signal to the community that the committee could not determine a worthy recipient,” he added. “That is certainly not the case, as this year’s recipient, as the community will soon learn, has gone above and beyond to enrich the lives of so many who call the Olean area home.”

THE NEXT EVENT on the Chamber’s schedule is still up in the air.

The annual Santa Claus Lane parade, which has opened the holiday season on Black Friday every November for decades, is still under review, Yanetsko said, as well as the open hours at Santa’s Cottage in Lincoln Park held in November and December.

Guidance on such events has been limited, but many other parades for the fall have already been canceled nationwide.

Several parades across the state, including New York City’s Halloween, Columbus Day and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, have been canceled or moved online. Thanksgiving Day parades in other cities including Chicago have also been canceled.

Car-only parades were allowed for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July by the state, but no official stance has been taken.